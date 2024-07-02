The iPhone 16 and 16 Pro are expected to be introduced in just a couple of months, bringing with them a variety of changes to both screen sizes and camera features.

According to a new report, one of those camera changes is proving especially challenging in the production process. As a result, Apple may be bringing on a new supplier to meet its supply goals.

Apple may go with dual-supplier approach for iPhone 16 camera sensor

This fall’s iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come with an upgraded main camera that features a new sensor designed to improve low-light performance. This new image sensor (CIS) includes a complicated process that’s new to the iPhone. As a result, Apple’s usual supplier, Sony, is reportedly facing production troubles.

JY Han, writing for The Elec:

Cupertino has so far only procured CIS for use in iPhones from Sony, [but] Samsung is being added as Apple is adding new technologies to iPhone cameras and is concerned that it may face a shortage of image sensors, the sources said.

Han notes that Sony is not expected to be replaced altogether as a supplier, only that Apple is seeking to supplement the company’s output by going to Samsung for help. Adding this second supplier could help ensure Apple is able to produce as many iPhone 16s as it needs—especially with expected sales boosts from Apple Intelligence.

9to5Mac’s Take

If Apple does indeed bring on Samsung’s help to produce the iPhone’s CIS, it will represent the first time recently that an iPhone model will carry camera sensors sourced from two different suppliers. The company would aim for identical performance from the two different suppliers’ sensors, but it will be interesting to see in time whether any differences turn up between iPhone 16 models using Sony’s CIS and those that use Samsung’s.