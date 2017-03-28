LastPass details recommended precautions as it fixes vulnerability discovered over the weekend

Password-manager LastPass is recommending that users follow precautionary steps while it works on fixing a vulnerability discovered over the weekend. Two of the recommendations are generic in nature, and should be followed anyway, but one is specifically geared to protecting your account from the vulnerability …

It offers the general advice to use two-factor authentication on all services that support it, as well as to remain vigilant to phishing attacks – plus one specific recommendation until the fix is available.

Use the LastPass Vault as a launch pad – Launch sites directly from the LastPass vault. This is the safest way to access your credentials and sites until this vulnerability is resolved.

The company says that exploiting the flaw would require a highly-sophisticated attack, and that it will reveal details once the security hole has been closed.

Over the weekend, Google security researcher Tavis Ormandy reported a new client-side vulnerability in the LastPass browser extension. We are now actively addressing the vulnerability. This attack is unique and highly sophisticated. We don’t want to disclose anything specific about the vulnerability or our fix that could reveal anything to less sophisticated but nefarious parties. So you can expect a more detailed post mortem once this work is complete.

The vulnerability appears to be present only in Google Chrome, but we’d suggest following the firm’s advice no matter which browser you use.

Via Neowin. Photo: SkyHigh.