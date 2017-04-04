Spring Cleaning! Let us buy your old Apple devices for easy, quick cash

We are officially two weeks into Spring and it’s inevitable that the yearly cleaning spree is right around the corner. Closets will be emptied, garages will be reorganized and old iPhones, iPads and MacBooks will be unearthed in “junk drawers” around the country. Now is the perfect time to sell your old or broken devices to 9to5Mac’s quick and easy buyback program.

With the new iPad just released and additional iPad Pro models on the horizon, lock in your price today before older models begin to depreciate. Additionally, we’ve already begun to see a ripple effect with MacBook prices following the release of the newest touch-bar models. Our friends at MyPhones Unlimited take care with every device mailed in to ensure that all of your personal data is securely erased and nothing ever leaves their facilities before that has been taken care of. They mail you a prepaid box and mailing label to send your devices in to make the process as simple as possible. Almost every device is refurbished so that the devices find loving new homes and if the device is beyond repair they break it down and the parts get reused or recycled.

Across the board, we are able to offer more than Gazelle on almost all of our quotes. Because MyPhones is a startup with less overhead than Gazelle they’re able to consistently offer you the best combo of price and convenience when selling your old devices. For example, you can get $200 for your used iPhone 6S (as compared to $180 from Gazelle) and $270 for your 9.7” iPad Pro (as compared to $230 from Gazelle.)

Get paid for Spring Cleaning this year with 9to5 Mac’s tech buyback program!

While 9to5Mac does do business with, use and endorse Myphonesunlimited (and we’ve never had any complaints), the site is external and we cannot be held liable for your experience with them. We may receive a small commission if you are satisfied with and move forward with your cash trade-in or repair (which is a great way to support the site). We appreciate any feedback on your experience.