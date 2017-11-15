LIFX launches new LED light strip w/ HomeKit support, new HomeKit controller to retrofit existing products

LIFX today has released two new products that feature HomeKit support. The new LIFX Z Starter Kit with HomeKit is the company’s latest lighting product, while a new HomeKit controller will bring HomeKit support to existing LIFX products.

The adoption of HomeKit support from IoT device manufacturers gets a small boost today with LIFX launching its two latest products.

First, the company has released a new version of its LED light strip called the LIFX Z Starter Kit with HomeKit. Coming in at $89.99, the kit includes two 1 meter (3.3 foot) LED strips and the power pack. Like the company’s other products, there is no hub needed, everything is contained in the power supply.

The new LIFX Z light strips feature 1400 lumens/2 meters, full dimming, 8 addressable zones per strip, and work with Alexa and Google Assistant in addition to HomeKit.

Compared to the Philips Hue LightStrip at $86 that requires a hub, the LIFX Z Starter Kit is priced pretty competitively. However, Sylvania’s recent HomeKit light strip (hub-less) undercuts both at $60.

The other new product LIFX has announced is its HomeKit Compatible Controller. This comes either with just the controller for $40 or the power supply and controller for $50 and retrofits the previous LIFX Z light strips with HomeKit compatibility.

The LIFX Z Starter Kit with HomeKit is shipping now directly from LIFX or from Amazon, while the HomeKit Compatible Controller will be shipping next month.

