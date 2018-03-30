9to5Toys Lunch Break: 27-inch iMac Pro from $4,350, Amazon TP-Link Gold Box, Apple Watch Stand $7, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 27-inch iMac Pro w/ 5K Retina Display as low as $4,350 shipped
Amazon’s 1-Day TP-Link Gold Box: 802.11ac routers, modems, much more from $7
Aukey’s portable $7 Apple Watch stand is perfect for home or on the road
How to pre-order Apple’s latest iPad: $25 Best Buy gift card offer, tax benefits, more
Best Buy offers minimum $125 gift card w/ iPad trade-in
Grab Apple HomePod in white today for $330 shipped (Reg. $349)
iTunes movie bundle sale from $10: Lord of the Rings, Shrek, Hobbit, much more
This week’s iTunes $1 HD movie rental is The Foreigner (Reg. $5+)
Amazon’s latest Anker sale has all the charging gear you need from $7, more
Square Enix’s Life is Strange on iOS is now available for FREE (Reg. $3)
- OTTTD Over The Top Tower Defense for iOS drops to $1 on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- Thimbleweed Park iOS mystery-adventure game gets first price drop today: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Hitman Sniper goes FREE for the very first time today on iOS (Reg. up to $2)
- Bloons Supermonkey 2 on iOS goes FREE for the very first time (Reg. up to $3)
Review: Turn yourself into a custom brick-built figure with LEGO’s new Go Brick Me set
Best Sellers 001: This isn’t the AirPod you’re looking for [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Expand your smart home w/ the Philips Hue HomeKit White Ambiance Bulbs: $25 (Reg. $30)
- Griffin announces 15W Qi PowerBlock Charging Pad with 15% off launch price [Deal]
- Refresh your wardrobe with Steve Madden: 20% off your order + free shipping
- Kith’s ‘Element Exploration Agency’ collection brings a throwback aesthetic to streetwear
- Rad Power shows that eBikes don’t have to cost a fortune, new 2018 lineup from $1,499
- eBay takes 15% off orders of $50+ with iOS and Android app
- Get cooking w/ Williams Sonoma’s Biggest All-Clad Sale Ever with prices starting at $50
- Funko POP! deals from $4: Black Panther, Justice League, Star Wars, Avengers, more
- Save $70 on Dell’s 24-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor: $330 shipped, more from $160
- Eddie Bauer has jackets for $15, shirts at $10 & backpacks from $7 to refresh your wardrobe
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Water-Resistant Sports iPhone Armband $7, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tower of Fortune 3, Typcas, more
- Abercrombie Flash Sale: 50% off sitewide including sale items from $12
- Blue’s Lola Over-Ear High-Fidelity Headphones fall to $164.50 shipped (Reg. $250)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Overwatch GOTY from $24, Cuphead $17, more
- Get 2 Dash Buttons for the price of 1 at Amazon: $5, includes $10 worth of credit
- Upgrade your fishing setup for summer in today’s Gold Box: KastKing reels from $36
- Save 25% on the 64GB Moto G5S Plus Android Smartphone, now down to $260 shipped
- Pick up a new 19-Inch Stanley Tool Box for under $10 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Joe’s New Balance Trail & Hiking Shoes as low as $39, this weekend only
- Start your drone career with this $30 quadcopter in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Command your home theater w/ Logitech’s Harmony Ultimate Remote for $150 ($100 off)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
GoPro unveils new $199 HERO action camera w/ built-in touchscreen, waterproofing, no 4K
Marvel Strike Force brings squad-based combat to iOS/Android w/ 70+ heroes [Video]
Amazon paves the way for upcoming Alexa-enabled smart lamp and speaker hybrids
- J.Crew’s new kids line ‘CrewCuts Everyday’ features affordable & durable pieces
- The best HDD/SSD solutions for Logic Pro X users, content creators and more
- Essentials for a cozy movie night including snacks, blankets & more
- Race around the track w/ Mario, Luigi, and friends in Monopoly Gamer: Mario Kart
- ROLI’s new Songmaker Kit brings 5D touch to your music productions for $600 ($800+ value)
- Marshall intros Mid ANC Bluetooth Headphones, its first w/ Active Noise Cancellation
- Moment announces filmmaker collection with anamorphic lens and iPhone X battery case
- Yamaha unveils four new power-assist eBikes geared for taking on any commute
- Spring home essentials that are budget-friendly: succulents, pillows, wreaths & more
- The Ridge Warrior is a high-end eBike that’s built to handle any terrain
- Our favorite denim picks for men & women under $50: Banana Republic, H&M, more
- Moog brings the classic Minimoog Model D to iOS today w/ introductory pricing [Video]
- Milled Aluminum, Cherry Switches and USB-C highlight Rama Work’s mechanical keyboard
- Guacamelee! 2 set for release this summer + new details from GDC 2018 [Video]
- No one may need this $55,000 weather station, but I still want it anyway
- Pioneer Woman’s new spring line at Walmart is affordable and & functional
- Nike unveils 2018 Vision Collection with modern and retro designs
- What the Golf? for Mac is ridiculous, hilarious and perfect for people that hate golf [Video]
- CB2 x Fred Segal Pool Party collaboration has you ready for warmer weather get-togethers
- LEGO debuts 230-piece Tron Legacy kit with 2 Light Cycles and 3 all-new minifigure
- adidas Originals introduces new throwback cases for iPhone 7/8/Plus and X
- Vintage design and high-end components highlight the new Timmerman Scrambler eBike
- Nordstrom launches a 200-item home collection in partnership w/ Anthropologie
- You can grab $50+ off Pad & Quill’s new luxury Heritage Leather Duffle Bag
- Blue Microphones intros new Yeticaster podcasting bundle w/ vintage design cues
- ElevationLab launches CordDock for iPhone, a unique hybrid dock
- Chamberlain’s sleek Elite Series wall-mounted opener sports HomeKit control, more