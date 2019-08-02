Best Buy 3-day sale takes the latest MacBook Air below $1,000, iPad Air hits a new Amazon all-time low, and you can pick up a bargain iPhone 6s for $140. Hit the jump for much more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break episode.

Best Buy 3-day sale discounts latest MacBook Air

Best Buy has launched a new 3-day sale this morning with hefty discounts on the latest MacBook Air, a number of Amazon Echo devices, and the usual smattering of TVs, smart home gear and more. There are a number of deals worth checking out here, headlined by Apple’s 2019 MacBook Air under $1,000. This is the first noteworthy discount we’ve tracked. The now discontinued 12-inch MacBook is also on sale from $800.

Latest iPad Air hits new Amazon all-time low

Amazon is currently taking $50 off the entire iPad Air lineup, including Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations. This is a new all-time low for the online giant and $20 better than the usual discounts we’ve seen. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Pick up a refurb iPhone 6s for the kids

Today only, Woot has refurbished iPhone 6s 64GB models on sale for $140. For comparison, the entry-level model originally sold for $649 and this is the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Yes, this device is a few years old but it still has support for iOS 12 and more. It’s perfect for kids who want to text and play games or grandparents who just want to FaceTime. You’ll get a 90-day Woot warranty for added peace of mind. Note: these are scratch and dent models, with appropriate wear for the labeled condition.

