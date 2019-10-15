Discounted Apple gift cards, Apple’s latest iPad Air, and a notable offer on Pioneer’s CarPlay receiver highlight today’s best deals. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Discounted Apple gift cards take 15% off

PayPal’s official eBay storefront is currently offering $100 Apple App Store gift cards for $85 with email delivery. That’s good for 15% off and the best price available. You can use these gift cards to grab discounted Apple services like Apple Arcade, Music, and more. Head over to our daily app and games roundup to score even better deals. This is a great way to update your new iPhone or iPad with the latest apps.

Apple’s latest iPad Air returns to best prices yet

Amazon is currently taking up to $52 off Apple’s latest iPad Air with the best deals coming on cellular configuration models. Various Wi-Fi listings are on sale as well. Today’s deals are a match of our previous mentions. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option is available in various colors and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your new iPad Air.

Pioneer 7-inch CarPlay receiver is $145 off

Amazon is offering the Pioneer 7-inch Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto Receiver (W4500NEX) for $550. That’s $145 off the typical rate and is one of the best offers we have tracked. While I have no intention of switching smartphones anytime soon, Google, Samsung, and many others make really compelling devices these days. With such a high level of competition, it’s best to plan ahead and buy platform-agnostic solutions. This receiver features wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, letting owners take advantage of the latest and greatest in-car software from Apple and Google without cables killing the vibe.

