Apple’s new ‘Make Someone’s Holiday’ ad uses the iPad to create a moment out of memories

Apple has shared its heartfelt holiday ad on YouTube today. This year’s release follows a family as they deal with the loss of their grandma/mother and the creative way that the grandkids show love and appreciation for their grandpa as he remembers his wife with the help of iPad.

In keeping with tradition, Apple has shared its longer-form holiday ad, this year called “The Surprise.”

Sometimes, the best gifts can come from the most unexpected places.

The story follows a family through the hustle and bustle of holiday travel to grandpa’s house. He’s still mourning the loss of his wife.

Wanting to help, the grandkids take time to look back at some home videos, capture new content, and put together a beautiful video celebrating the love of their grandparents (and parents).

The most heartfelt moment is when a shot of grandma waiving moves grandpa to wave back and the video ending with “But we are still together.”

The soundtrack is Married Life by Michael Giacchino from the movie Up. Check out the new ad below: