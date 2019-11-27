Hands-on: Fuse’s new cable management lineup covers every Apple device [Deal]

Fuse first made a name for itself with a clever reel called the Side Winder to tame messy MacBook chargers/cables and offer a seamless user experience. Now the company has launched a fresh product lineup that covers every Apple device from iPhone and iPad chargers and Lightning cables to EarPods and Apple Watch, as well as USB-C MacBook chargers and even cables from other companies. Follow along for a look at all these handy cable tamers. And the company is also doing a 30% off launch/Black Friday promo.

With the mantra of creating innovative products, it makes sense that Fuse’s evolution would lead to tackling useful cable management accessories for every Apple device. We’ve been able to check out Fuse’s brand new lineup, here’s a look at each product.

Snapback for iPhone and iPad chargers/cables

Snapback offers a simple and sharp design that means you’ll always keep your iPhone or iPad charger and Lightning or USB-C cable together.

Snapback comes in 5W, 10/12W, 18W, and 29/30W versions for Apple’s chargers.

The Snapback works with a port that the USB or USB-C cable routes through with a notch on both sides of the bottom of it to secure your cable. Here’s how it looks on the Snapback 18W:

Fuse reccommends giving the cable some slack before winding it up to prevent cable damage

And here’s a look at the 5W, 10/12W, and 18W Snapbacks:

As is the case with the entire Fuse lineup, the Snapback makes it easy to dial in just the cable length you need when charging while being quick to pack up when it’s time to put it away.

Side Winder Mini, Max, and Watch

The Side Winder series provides a great solution for Apple Watch, EarPods, and much more. That’s because the Side Winder Mini and Max have a universal design so they work with any cable or earphones you’ve got.

Naturally, Side Winder Watch is specifically designed for the Apple Watch charging cable and it works with the 3- or 6-foot lengths.

Here’s a look at the Side Winder Max, it can handle up to ten-foot cables or earphones. Or if you’re using a couple of shorter cables, you can fit store two with it. Side Winder Max has a diameter of about 3-inches.

The Side Winder Mini works with cables up to five-feet long and it’s also a nice fit for Apple’s EarPods. It measures in at 2.25-inches in diameter (about the size of a soda can).

As you’ve already guessed, the Side Winder Watch shares the same design but with a central slot for the charging puck. It makes for a really convenient solution as its fast to deploy/plug in and works with loop bands and well as more traditional ones.

Side Kick

Another new Fuse product is the clever Side Kick. It’s a collapsible cable winder that can be stuck to the side of Apple’s 61W and 87W USB-C and 60W and 85W MagSafe chargers for MacBooks. It can accommodate cables up to 8-feet long.

The Side Kick offers a great way to keep your MacBook cable organized on hand. You can easily opt to keep it plugged in while stored or choose to unplug it before winding it up.

Side Winder

If you haven’t checked out Fuse’s original product before, the Side Winder is really slick. It’s particularly a good fit for users who like as much length as possible as it works with the MagSafe or USB-C MacBook chargers + the extension cord giving over 10-feet of reach.

The simple but sharp design means you just pull both ends to extend it and turn the reel to wind it back up. Multiple clips are included to make it work with all of the 60W+ MacBook chargers both MagSafe and USB-C.

For the USB-C chargers, an included USB-C cable with a 90-degree connector on one end is the secret ingredient to making this operate smoothly.

Black Friday promotion

Along with the new product launches this week and Black Friday, Fuse is offering 30% off its products sitewide making the sale prices range from just $7-$20.

Check out the full Fuse lineup on sale at the company’s website. Fuse also sells through its Amazon storefront but to take advantage of the 30% promotion, you’ll want to buy directly from Fuse.

For you super detail-oriented readers, yes, in the main photo above I used the Side Kick on a 85W MagSafe charger that has built-in cable management and therefore wouldn’t need such a product. I just didn’t have two USB-C MacBook chargers to make that shot happen otherwise 😄 85 points to you for noticing!