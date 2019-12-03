Tuesday deals: HomePod open-box $188, Sony AirPods competitor $198, Anker sale, more

Today’s best deals include Apple HomePod for $188 in open-box condition, Sony’s AirPods competitor hit a new all-time low, and a fresh Anker Gold Box. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Apple’s HomePod gets post-Cyber Monday deal

Trusted seller Mac Sales (an OWC subsidiary) is currently offering Apple HomePod in open-box condition and white for $188 once added to your cart. Usually selling for $299, today’s offer is $12 under the Black Friday discount we spotted last week and is one of the lowest we’ve seen to date on a new condition model. Whether you’re looking to enjoy hi-fi playback on all of your favorites from Apple Music or control smart home devices with Siri, HomePod is a great option for those in the Apple ecosystem. Add in other enticing features like AirPlay 2, and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. This model is new, but comes in non-retail packaging and is backed by a one-year OWC Fulfilled Limited Warranty. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Sony’s AirPods competitor hits Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds for $198 in both colors. That’s down from the regular $228 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low, alongside the first discount we’ve tracked. Watch out AirPods, Sony’s wireless earbuds have arrived with all of the features you’d want in an Apple competitor. That includes up to 24 hours of use on a full charge and 90 minutes’ worth of playback after just a few minutes. Active noise cancellation and more led us to call them “the new champs” of this category.

Anker’s Gold Box discounts projectors and more

Anker via Amazon offers various Nebula projectors and accessories from $20. Our top pick is the Nebula Capsule Projector for $222. It typically sells for $350 at Amazon with today’s deal being $2 less than our previous mention. Take Anker’s Capsule projector anywhere and enjoy content on the go. Built-in streaming services delivers Netflix, YouTube, and more with the push of a button. It includes one HDMI input. I’ve been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for about a year now, and I’m a big fan of its portable design, which makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors and more. Check out the entire sale here.

