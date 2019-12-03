Today’s best deals include Apple HomePod for $188 in open-box condition, Sony’s AirPods competitor hit a new all-time low, and a fresh Anker Gold Box. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Apple’s HomePod gets post-Cyber Monday deal

Trusted seller Mac Sales (an OWC subsidiary) is currently offering Apple HomePod in open-box condition and white for $188 once added to your cart. Usually selling for $299, today’s offer is $12 under the Black Friday discount we spotted last week and is one of the lowest we’ve seen to date on a new condition model. Whether you’re looking to enjoy hi-fi playback on all of your favorites from Apple Music or control smart home devices with Siri, HomePod is a great option for those in the Apple ecosystem. Add in other enticing features like AirPlay 2, and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. This model is new, but comes in non-retail packaging and is backed by a one-year OWC Fulfilled Limited Warranty. Learn more in our hands-on review.