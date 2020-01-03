The company which installed a smart office setup for a company at the Vancouver Waterfront Park believes it may be the world’s largest HomeKit setup…

One of the team members shared some details on his Facebook page.

I was fortunate enough to work on a very interesting project in a new office building in Vancouver, WA. My task was to cover with WiFi the whole floor of a multi-story building, as well as to install smart blinds, sound, TVs, etc., and connect it all into a smart home system. The company that works on this floor operates the Internet-based business, hence, the Internet is critically important for them. There can be up to 500 WiFi devices connected at one time on that floor, while the speed of each user is almost unaffected. A switch for 48 ports is used for all cameras, automation equipment, iPads in the walls (power) and a variety of low-voltage equipment (power/network). The 10G switch powers the access points, which are also 10G. It might seem that this equipment exceeds the requirements, but with budget of the project the difference between the good and the best was minimal, and especially since absolutely all the equipment in the building was connected to the network exclusively through Wi-Fi. I decided to build a 10 gigabit network, so that there is a reserve for the future; the only access points are AP XG, which would support this speed. There are cameras here, but there is nothing special to tell about them, except that the Unifi Protect interface is one of the best on the market.

There are few specifics in the post, but a photo of one of the wall-mounted iPads shows it controlling lighting, blinds, and HomePods. HomePod speakers and network cameras can be seen in some of the photos, as well as large conference-room screens connected to Apple TVs. You can see a few photos below, and more in the post.

If you know of other HomeKit-based smart office projects, please let us know in the comments.

