If you’ve been waiting for a HomeKit-compatible air purifier, the good news is that there’s now one on the way. The Vocolinc PureFlow Air Purifier is already available for pre-order in some European and Scandinavian countries, with shipping shown as 11-12 days.

You can’t yet order them in the US, but the company says that US distributors have already placed orders …

The HomeKit News report suggests that the US price will be somewhere around $500.

It seems at least one online chain store, located in Denmark, but with regional stores in Sweden, Austria, Germany, Finland, Poland and Norway, is taking preorders, with shipping listed as 11-12 days. Proshop in all the countries listed, currently have the VAP1 listed, with the Swedish store showing the price as 4,799Kr (US$507 / UK£392 / EU€447).

The specs are standard HEPA ones.

Superior filtration technology: three stages of the advanced HEPA filtration removes up to 99.5% of gases and particles down to 0.3 microns from your room, up to 700 sq. ft. Full-angle filtration system: A dual air Inlet to top air outlet design captures harmful gases and particles from all angles.

The company says that the PureFlow offers a quiet mode for use while you sleep.

Smart Air Purifier, Extreme Low Noise: 27dB at sleep Mode, Large Clean Air Distribution: up to 100 square meters, Effective Air Purifying Capability: bi-directional airflow, True HEPA and Activated Carbon: triple filtering technologies, 5 illuminated color-coded indicator, Works with: Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit.

In addition to Siri control, you’ll also be able to set schedules for the device.

However, if you were hoping it might protect you against the coronavirus, a Buzzfeed report says you’re out of luck.

“Your typical HEPA filter is not going to be able to remove coronavirus from the air,” said Dr. Erin Sorrell, an assistant professor of microbiology and a member of Georgetown’s Center for Global Health Science and Security. “The filter itself is .3 microns and the virus itself is roughly .1 microns.”

A HomeKit-compatible air purifier does come at a price premium; other HEPA air purifiers are typically around the $100-200 range.

