Today’s best deals include Anker’s biggest sale of the year so far, plus markdowns on previous-generation Macs and iPads, along with a discount on the latest Mac mini. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s biggest sale of the year

A fresh selection of Anker deals this week at Amazon delivers price drops on some of the brand’s most popular charging accessories and USB-C hubs, along with a host of other products. Our top pick is Anker’s PowerPort Cube Power Strip at $16. That’s down from the usual up to $25 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen in 2020. This power strip delivers everything you need for a tidy desk setup, including three outlets and just as many USB-A ports. Check out the entire sale here for more deals from $8.50.

Woot’s 1-day Apple sale offers refurb deals

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished Apple iPads, Macs, and more from $80. One standout offering is iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 16GB at $200. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 and Apple offers refurbished versions at $269 currently.

Notable features here include a 7.9-inch Retina display and Apple’s A8 chip. You’ll also get Touch ID support and a 1080p HD camera on the front. Ideal for kids that want or need an iPad, especially if you’re not wanting to spend big on the latest models. You’ll find even more deals here.

Save on Apple’s new Mac mini

Amazon offers Apple’s new 2020 Mac mini 3.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $729. Today’s deal takes $70 off and matches the best we’ve seen at Amazon. The latest Mac mini sports an eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, along with speedy SSD storage and a wide range of I/O including four Thunderbolt 3 ports. You’ll also find Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI output, and USB 3.0 connectivity. You can also save on the previous-generation model starting at $679.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month:

Get 50% off Intego’s Mac Internet Security X9 with VirusBarrier. As a leader in Mac security, Intego has been keeping Macs safe since 1997. The company’s Mac Internet Security X9 bundle gives you crucial security tools including VirusBarrier antivirus, NetBarrier two-way firewall, and the capability to scan iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices when they’re connected to your Mac. Get 50% off for a limited time.

