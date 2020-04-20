Apple invites select developers to attend accessibility webinar ahead of WWDC 2020

WWDC 2020 is scheduled to be held in June as a “completely new online experience” due to COVID-19 concerns. But first, Apple is inviting some selected developers to attend a webinar about accessibility ahead of the WWDC.

Developers are being invited by email to register for the live event on April 23, 2020, as shown by Steve Troughton-Smith on Twitter. According to Apple, the webinar is about how developers can improve their apps by supporting accessibility features. What’s more interesting is that developers will be able to interact with Apple engineers during the online event for the first time.

At Apple, we believe that technology is most powerful when it empowers everyone. Join us for an online event to learn how you can take advantage of the award-winning accessibility features that come standard on Apple devices. You’ll be able to ask questions during and after the sessions, and sign up for individual consultations.

While the idea of an interactive webinar is great for developers, it can be part of something bigger. As the company will soon hold its first fully online WWDC, this accessibility event may be the opportunity for Apple to test the platform that will be used to broadcast the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Is this a flavor of WWDC? I like it!

