Gartner: Mac shipments increase 5.1% in Q2 2020 with global PC market growth

New data from Gartner reveal that shipments of the Mac lineup increased 5.1% year over year in the second quarter of 2020.

While Apple shipped approximately 4.1 million Mac units in the second quarter of 2019, the company reached 4.3 million Mac units in the same period this year. Apple is the fourth-largest computer vendor in the world coming after Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

The market share of Mac sales during the quarter was stable, going from 6.6% in 2019 to 6.7% this year.

Gartner notes that the growth of the Mac follows an overall growth of the PC industry in 2020, which is mainly attributed to more people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, mobile PC growth was particularly strong, driven by several factors including business continuity for remote working, online education and consumers’ entertainment needs. However, this uptick in mobile PC demand will not continue beyond 2020, as shipments were mainly boosted by short-term business needs due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PC market in the U.S. grew 3.5% year over year, reaching its fifth consecutive quarter of growth. The data is based on a Gartner research that includes shipments of desktop computers and laptops, but not Chromebooks or iPads.

You can read the full report on Gartner’s website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: