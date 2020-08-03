iPad Pro is up to $500 off in today’s best deals, plus AirPods Pro hit new all-time low, more

Monday’s best deals include up to $500 off iPad Pro, plus AirPods Pro hit a new all-time low, and you can save big on Anker accessories from $10. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad Pro sees up to $500 discount

B&H is now offering Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro models with up to $500 off both 11- and 12.9-inch configurations. You’ll find various Wi-Fi and cellular models discounted throughout this sale, along with various AppleCare and headphones bundles, as well. Today’s deal matches the best we’ve tracked at B&H on previous-generation models. Browse through the entire selection here for all of our top picks.

AirPods Pro drop to new all-time low

Authorized Apple retailer BrandsMart USA offers AirPods Pro for $199. Shipping fees vary in some instances or you can opt for in-store pickup if you have a location nearby. You’ll need to create an account to purchase, which is free. Regularly $249, today’s deal is a new all-time low by $1 and $21 less than our previous mention.

The latest AirPods from Apple delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, with new features like active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life.

Anker deals from $10

Anker is rolling into the week with a new sale at Amazon focused on some of its latest USB-C chargers, smart home accessories, and more. Our top pick is the 60W PowerPort Atom PD 2 USB-C Charger at $30. Regularly up to $45, today’s deal equates a new all-time low and is the best we can find by 25%. This model offers two USB-C ports rated for 60W power-ups, plus a foldable design that makes it a great companion while traveling. You’ll be able to power-up two of the latest devices from Apple, Google, and others with this model, making it a great option for 2020.

Best trade-in deals

