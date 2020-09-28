Billie Eilish documentary coming to Apple TV+ and theaters in early 2021

Star musician Billie Eilish went mainstream with the album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” and the single “Bad Guy” in 2019. Eilish now has a documentary slated for 2021 and it’s an Apple Original Film that will debut on Apple TV+ alongside a theatrical release.

Apple shared the news in a press release today. Eilish’s documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry is directed by R.J Cutler and is set to premiere in February 2021 on Apple TV+ as well as in theaters.

Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature film, “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler (“Belushi,” “The September Issue,” “The War Room”), will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021. The documentary is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Apple highlighted Eilish’s recent achievements including winning Grammy Awards for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and more in 2019.

Darkroom/Interscope Records artist Billie Eilish released her groundbreaking debut album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” in 2019 and won Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s 62nd Grammy Awards in January, followed by her rousing performance of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” at the 92nd Oscars. This year also saw 18-year-old Eilish release her internationally hailed official James Bond theme song, “No Time To Die,” for the forthcoming MGM/Eon Productions James Bond motion picture.

Check out the teaser for the new Apple Original documentary below:

Image via Vox

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: