Deals: Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini $70 off, Anker accessory sale from $16, more

To kick off the week, Monday’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s M1 Mac mini, a new Anker iPhone accessory sale, and up to $100 off the latest iPad Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $70 on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini

B&H is currently taking up to $70 off Apple’s latest M1-powered Mac mini, with prices starting at $649 for the entry-level 256GB model. Headlining though is the 512GB configuration at $829, down from its $899 going rate and marking a new all-time low by $20.

Bringing all the power and efficiency upgrades of Apple Silicon to the desktop, the latest Mac mini arrives with the same compact design that you’ll expect, but with plenty of power under the hood. There’s also up to 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Anker’s latest sale discounts HomeKit cameras and more

Anker is kicking off the week with a fresh selection of deals at Amazon on a collection of smartphone accessories and more. You’ll enjoy free shipping across the board with a Prime membership, as well as in orders over $25. Our top pick today is the eufy Security 2K Indoor Pan & Tilt HomeKit Camera for $40. Down from $52, you’re saving 23% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date.

eufy’s smart camera delivers 2K recording alongside integration with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. Its HomeKit Secure Video compatibility pairs with added motion tracking as well as pan and tilt features to round out the package.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro models now up to $100 off

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models by up to $100, with prices starting at $854. In some cases, the discount will automatically be applied at checkout. Across the board, these are some of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date and mark the best discounts since the holiday season.

Apple’s latest iPad Pros deliver a familiar edge-to-edge display with up to 12.9 inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. Perfect for overhauling your note-taking setup ahead of the spring semester or taking all that iPadOS has to offer for a spin.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Movo UM700 Review: High-performance USB mic at an affordable price [Video]

EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid Review: Best wireless earbuds for gaming [Video]

Is this mid-tier Amazon indoor cycle worth it? Ancheer / FUNMILY exercise bike review [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: