‘Hue Sentiment’ is a new iOS app for adjusting Philips Hue smart lights based on your mood

Feeling happy about that new TV show which is premiering soon? Or maybe sad for all the chaos we’re now living in? The app Hue Sentiment for Philips Hue helps you to express your feelings through your light bulbs.

Hue Sentiments is an easy-to-use light app that translates text into a mood. Simply type how you’re feeling and notice the lights change based on your mood. The app translates your feelings into appropriate hues and looks beautiful whilst doing so.

Hue Sentiment for Philips Hue was created by WWDC20 Swift Student Challenge Winner Rihab Mehboob.

The app has the option to pick any hue to display when you feel positive, neutral, or negative. It’s also possible to enable/disable individual lights to include them with every mood change. Don’t know what is your mood? The app can help you with that.

Hue Sentiment for Philips Hue also has small haptics when interacting to improve the overall experience and VoiceOver support.

This is a one-time payment app, with no ads. For $1.99, Hue Sentiment for Philips Hue is available on the App Store here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: