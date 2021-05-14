This week on 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour, Apple welcomes a new corporate communications chief, as the company draws criticism for a new high-profile hire. Zac and Benjamin also cover the latest in smart home Matters, AirTag hacks, and look forward to watchOS 8.
