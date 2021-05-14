This week on 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour, Apple welcomes a new corporate communications chief, as the company draws criticism for a new high-profile hire. Zac and Benjamin also cover the latest in smart home Matters, AirTag hacks, and look forward to watchOS 8.

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

Follow

Zac Hall @ apollozac.com

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: