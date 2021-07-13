iPads on the flight deck: JetBlue switching to M1 models after eight years

JetBlue first got FAA approval to use iPads on the flight deck of its fleet of airliners back in 2013, and is now introducing the latest M1-powered iPad Pro models.

JetBlue says that the iPad quickly proved to be an invaluable tool, replacing reams of paperwork as well as providing convenient access to operational apps …

JetBlue was one of the first domestic airlines to use digital documentation in the cockpit, and continues to be a leader in the industry bringing innovative tools into operation. The new iPad Pro keeps JetBlue pilots on the cutting edge of technology and provides safety-critical functions for all JetBlue crewmembers. iPad has become an essential tool on board – from loading operational tracking apps, hosting system maintenance checks, checking real-time weather patterns to avoid turbulence, and accessing procedures and manuals.

The airline made the announcement today.

iPad Pro is the right fit for the cockpit, with its thin, light design and large, bright Liquid Retina display. The new iPad Pro features the industry-leading M1 chip, which offers next-level performance when pilots are running more than a dozen apps throughout the duration of the flight. iPad Pro’s fast 5G capabilities delivers better performance and access to next-generation download and upload speeds. “Not only will the new iPad Pro with M1 take our pilots to the next level of advanced technology, but also future-proof JetBlue with top-of-the-line hardware for years to come,” said Captain Chuck Cook, director communications, navigation, surveillance and technical programs. In the coming months, JetBlue will provide iPad Pro to new incoming pilots, and will replace older models in use over time.

JetBlue is based in New York, and flies across the US, Caribbean, and Latin America. Back in 2015, it was the first airline to accept Apple Pay for in-flight purchases and seat upgrades.

