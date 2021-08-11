Share Apple Health data with doctors on Verizon’s telehealth platform

Verizon’s BlueJeans Telehealth service is letting patients securely share Apple Health data with doctors during video consultations.

The type of data stored in the Apple Health app can prove extremely helpful to doctors in gathering a full picture of your health. ECG readings and heart rate can be particularly valuable, and these are among the records the platform allows you to share …

The company said that patients have full control of the data they share, and end-to-end encryption is used.

With the goal of improving the overall patient care experience, today we are excited to announce that BlueJeans Telehealth, a HIPAA-ready virtual care solution that helps drive better patient interactions, now includes new features that further enhance virtual health visits […] For those joining from an iPhone, integration with the Apple Health app allows patients to share certain categories of their personal health data — including heart rate, ECG, sleep, step count, falls, and mobility data — directly into the BlueJeans Telehealth app. This gives patients and healthcare providers more meaningful health-related conversations that can improve the overall outcome of the visit. Health app users remain in control of which categories of Health app data they choose to share with their provider during each telehealth appointment, and shared data is encrypted in transit and at rest. Using the BlueJeans iOS app, users will be able to select Apple Health app data from within the pre-visit patient landing experience or through the televisit tile during the visit. Once synced, the healthcare provider will be able to see and interact with the Apple Health app data. The healthcare provider can expand data to better observe trend lines as well as screen share the data for use during the televisit.

The move is especially helpful when more people than ever are having doctor’s appointments remotely rather than in-person. A recent McKinsey report said that the pandemic has resulted in a 3,800% increase in telehealth usage.

Telehealth utilization has stabilized at levels 38X higher than before the pandemic. After an initial spike to more than 32 percent of office and outpatient visits occurring via telehealth in April 2020, utilization levels have largely stabilized, ranging from 13 to 17 percent across all specialties. This utilization reflects more than two-thirds of what we anticipated as visits that could be virtualized.

Back in June, the Mayo Clinic announced that it now supports Apple’s Health Records feature, which lets users consolidate their health data from different providers and institutions into a single location. It also allows users to see their own health records.

