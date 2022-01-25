Some iCloud services are currently down due to unexpected outage

- Jan. 25th 2022 6:00 pm PT

0

If you’re experiencing problems when trying to access some iCloud services, you’re not alone. iCloud Backup, iCloud Mail, and iCloud Photos are currently down for some users.

Apple has confirmed the outage through its System Status website. The company says that “some users are affected” and that they may be “experiencing a problem with this service.”

According to the website, iCloud Backup, Mail, and Photos are partially or completely offline for some users on Tuesday night.

The outage began around 6:15 PM ET and is still ongoing. Apple doesn’t share an estimated time for getting its services like this back up and running, but we’ll update this post when it does.

Is iCloud working for you today? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iCloud

iCloud

iCloud is built into every Apple device, so that means your photos, files, notes, and more — are safe, up to date, and available wherever you are.

About the Author