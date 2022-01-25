Some iCloud services are currently down due to unexpected outage

If you’re experiencing problems when trying to access some iCloud services, you’re not alone. iCloud Backup, iCloud Mail, and iCloud Photos are currently down for some users.

Apple has confirmed the outage through its System Status website. The company says that “some users are affected” and that they may be “experiencing a problem with this service.”

According to the website, iCloud Backup, Mail, and Photos are partially or completely offline for some users on Tuesday night.

The outage began around 6:15 PM ET and is still ongoing. Apple doesn’t share an estimated time for getting its services like this back up and running, but we’ll update this post when it does.

Is iCloud working for you today? Let us know in the comments below.

