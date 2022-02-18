Duet Display for Mac/PC gets overhauled network protocol for big performance improvements

Duet Display, the software-based solution to expand your Mac or PC screen with an iPad, iPhone, Android device, or even another Mac/PC is out its latest releases. Notably, the Mac update brings “significant wireless performance improvements” and more.

Duet Display is continuing to improve its experience for using iPad, iPhone, and more with Mac and PC. That comes as Apple is officially testing its Universal Control feature in the latest macOS 12.3 beta.

CEO and co-founder Rahul Dewan shared that part of the Duet performance improvements come from redesigning its “network protocol from the ground up” which provides super-low latency with a local wireless setup or even remote access.

That’s also allowed Duet to “optimize for a wider variety of computers” and “take advantage of hardware acceleration like never before.”

Duet for Mac 2.4.2.1 release notes:

Significant wireless performance improvements for macOS 10.15 and later Redesign of Android protocol to improve performance and higher resolutions where possible Improved real-time handling of macOS environment to improve performance Improved support when running on the latest Macs Stability improvements and several crash fixes

Duet Display is available as a one-time purchase for $14.99, Duet Air to unlock the advanced features can be tested free for a week and then runs $24.99/year. And one of the nice features of Duet is there’s no hardware required to get it working.

Duet is also now coming pre-installed on HP Envy and Spectre PCs, so if you have one of those for work or otherwise, it’s easier than ever to use an iPad as an external display.

