LumaFusion video editor adds long-anticipated Scopes feature and more effects capabilities

LumaFusion is finally bringing some of its most requested features with version 3.1 by expanding effects capabilities; enhancing professional color workflow with the addition of Scopes to show Histogram, Waveforms, and Vectorscopes in real time; and more.

This new free update is rolling out for iPhone and iPad users this Tuesday. Scopes was teased by LumaFusion cofounders a few weeks ago in an exclusive interview with 9to5Mac.

Scopes work in real time, which means they can show histograms, waveforms, and vectorscopes in real time and in customizable panels on your iPad or iPhone.

LumaFusion editors will be able to see results of settings changes immediately, and animate them to see results during video playback. All the Scopes will work for both High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) color spaces.

In update 3.1, LumaFusion is also expanding its effects workflow with the ability to add multiple LUTs and effects to any clip simultaneously. This new feature streamlines and accelerates the workflow for creators while giving them creative freedom to quickly add a signature look to their content.

LumaFusion 3.1 also brings a ton of new features and workflow enhancements, such as:

The ability to reorder audio effects for complete control over audio adjustments;

Automatic project backup management now stores current backups, plus one per day for the last 30 days, and once per month for prior months;

New Import and Restore feature in the Project Manager makes it easy to find and restore automatic project backups;

Leverages new categorized and searchable keyboard shortcuts available in iOS 15.

When using Dropbox with LumaFusion, it now shows both personal and team folders for accounts that have Team Spaces, and drag and drop works better. There are other improvements as well.

Multicam is coming next to LumaFusion

As teased by its creators in an interview with 9to5Mac, Multicam will come in a future update to the video editor app.

“We have been working for a long time in Multicam. it’s not your usual Multicam experience with a lot of clicking and switching. In LumaFusion, we’ve taken this function in a different way where you can throw your clips in, add master audio, mapping, and more,” said Terri Morgan. “With LumaFusion, you can go back and forth and edit the content in a way you can’t in other apps. We give users a lot of flexibility and then we see how the editor will use them,” Chris Demiris added.

LumaFusion 3.1 is a free update for existing customers. The download is available for new customers in the App Store here and is priced at $29.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: