iOS 16 beta 4 and iPadOS 16 beta 4 now available to developers

Three weeks after seeding iOS 16 beta 3, Apple is now releasing its fourth beta. This version launches a couple of weeks after the first public beta and the revised version for developers as well. With this update, we can now see Apple implementing some of the feedback it has been hearing from the users over this past month.

Today’s build is 20A5328h. The last iOS 16 beta brought a number of changes, including updates to the Lock Screen, new wallpaper options, and more.

Each new iOS 16 beta is likely to bring a significant number of changes, bug fixes, and even new features. Apple keeps a keen eye on the feedback it receives from iOS 16 beta testers, and each subsequent beta aims to address complaints, bug reports, and performance issues.

With iOS 16 beta, Apple is focusing a lot on its new Lock Screen. You can customize the font, color, or placement of elements on your Lock Screen by tapping the element. There are new font styles and color choices that allow you to customize the look of the date and time.

With Widgets and a new API, users can add third-party widgets to the Lock Screen. In a future update, Live Activities will show ongoing sports games or track the progress of your Uber ride, for example.

Messages have three main new features that users can take advantage of with iOS 16 beta 4:

Edit a message: You can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it;

You can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it; Undo send: Unsend any message for up to 15 minutes after sending it;

Unsend any message for up to 15 minutes after sending it; Mark as unread: Mark messages as unread when you don’t have time to respond but want to be sure to reply to the sender later.

With iOS 16, Apple is bringing handoff in FaceTime, which lets you move calls seamlessly from your iPhone to your Mac or iPad, and vice versa. The company is also adding Live Captions in FaceTime, letting you see automatically transcribed dialogue integrated into your video calls.

Alongside iOS 16 beta 4, Apple is also seeding iPadOS 16 beta 4, watchOS 9 beta 4, macOS 13 Ventura beta 4, and tvOS 16 beta 4.

If you spot any in today’s new iOS 16 public beta, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage of today’s releases right here at 9to5Mac today and through the rest of the week.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: