Gurman: AirPods Pro 2 to be unveiled during iPhone 14 event

AirPods Pro 2 will be unveiled at the Apple September “Far Out” event. This news has been shared by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter. The second-generation AirPods Pro has been rumored to be introduced during September-November, and now the journalist says these earbuds will be unveiled three days from now.

During a year of rumors regarding AirPods Pro 2, these earbuds were first believed to have a new design and sensors, but ultimately analysts and leakers agreed that Apple will maintain the same look with a few new tweaks.

Rumors also believe the charging case will remain 21mm thick, while it will be 46mm tall and 54mm wide. For comparison’s sake, the current AirPods Pro charging case measures 45.2mm tall and 60.6mm wide.

9to5Mac sources confirm that the next-generation AirPods Pro – codenamed B698 – will feature the next version of the H1 chip, Apple’s own audio processor. In addition, references for LC3 codec support on the AirPods Max beta firmware tease that AirPods Pro 2 could be the first to add Bluetooth 5.2 support.

This codec will bring more stability and efficiency to wireless earbuds. Not only that, but this new standard will help AirPods Pro 2 improve the sound quality for voice calls and songs with higher-bitrate support. Although low-energy Bluetooth and LC3 codec don’t promise “Lossless Bluetooth,” they will surely improve sound quality by a lot.

In May, Kuo predicted that this wireless earbuds charging case will still feature a Lightning port for charging, dashing hopes for a switchover to USB-C this year.

Kuo reported in May that Apple is currently testing the iPhone 15 with a USB-C port for charging. The analyst also predicted that when (or if) the iPhone switches to USB-C charging, Apple will also transition AirPods and other accessories to USB-C.

In June, 52audio speculated that the updated charging case for the AirPods Pro 2 will switch to USB-C based on its leaked images, as you can see here.

Wrap up

There’s a lot to be excited about the new AirPods model. If rumors turn out to be true, expect Lossless playback, a new form factor, and health and fitness sensors.

That said, if you don’t think you’ll need all of these features, this could be the perfect moment to buy the original AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and even Apple’s 20W charger.

