How to remove the Search button from your Home Screen in iOS 16

Ben Lovejoy

- Sep. 15th 2022 6:03 am PT

Remove the Search button | Home Screen with and without Search button
3 Comments

Virtually the first thing I did upon upgrading to iOS 16 was search how to remove the Search button from the Home Screen. I totally understand Apple’s logic in adding it, but for anyone who already knows how to search on an iPhone, it’s just a completely unnecessary distraction …

You’ve always been able to search your iPhone by pulling down somewhere on the Home Screen, and that behavior hasn’t changed in iOS 16.

What has changed is that Apple added a Search button just above the Dock. The reason is perfectly understandable: The gesture for searching is not very discoverable, so Apple wanted to give non-techy iPhone owners a very obvious and visible means to do so.

For the typical 9to5Mac reader, though, it’s just visual clutter.

Fortunately, Apple made it very simple to remove. Just open Settings, search for Home Screen, tap the main Home Screen option, then toggle Search to off.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
iOS 16

iOS 16

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor