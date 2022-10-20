New macOS Ventura RC build now available ahead of public release next week

Apple recently confirmed that macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16.1 and other software updates will be made available to the public next week. The company has also released an RC (Release Candidate) build of macOS Ventura for developers and public beta users. Now a new RC build of macOS Ventura has been released ahead of the public release.

Today’s build number is 22A380, compared to the previous 22A379. It’s unclear what changes with the update at this point, but Apple is probably making the final adjustments before the official macOS Ventura release.

What’s new in macOS Ventura?

macOS Ventura (or macOS 13) comes with several new features. The next version of the operating system enhances the continuity features between iPhone and Mac so that an iPhone can now be used as a computer webcam. Another new continuity feature lets you transfer a FaceTime call from an iPhone to a Mac or vice versa.

Just like on iOS, iMessage users can finally edit and unsend messages on macOS. Mail has also been updated with options to unsend emails, and Safari now supports passkeys, a new way to authenticate to apps and websites without a traditional password.

There are many other new features like Desk View, new gaming APIs, redesigned Game Center dashboard, Stage Manager, and a Weather app for the first time on a Mac.

According to Apple, macOS Ventura will be released for all users on October 24. The update requires a Mac introduced in 2017 or later. More details about macOS Ventura can be found on Apple’s website.

It’s worth noting that iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 will also be released to the public next week.

If you spot any changes in macOS 13 Ventura RC 2, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

