Adobe Stock will sell images created with the help of artificial intelligence

Adobe has announced today it is now accepting images created with the help of generative artificial intelligence applications like Stable Diffusion and DALL-E, opening up the sale of these images at Adobe Stock.

Adobe Stock, a global marketplace with over 320 million creative assets has defined new guidelines for submissions of illustrations developed with generative AI — expanding how customers enhance their creative projects. Early generative AI technologies have raised questions about how it should be properly used. Adobe has deeply considered these questions and implemented a new submission policy that we believe will ensure our content uses AI technology responsibly by creators and customers alike.

The legitimacy and legality of stock images generated by AI is a topic of debate in the art and design community, with competing sites like Getty Images banning the sale of AI-generated graphics altogether due to fears of copyright claims.

Any submissions to Adobe Stock made with the assistance of generative AI must meet Adobe’s guidelines and must be labeled accordingly:

Generative AI is a major leap forward for creators, leveraging machine learning’s incredible power to ideate faster by developing imagery using words, sketches, and gestures. Adobe Stock contributors are using AI tools and technologies to diversify their portfolios, expand their creativity, and increase their earning potential. Going forward, these submissions must meet our guidelines for AI generated content, notably including our ask that contributors label generative AI submissions.

During this year’s Adobe MAX conference, the company stated that it has been experimenting with generative AI as part of its Content Authenticity Initiative and plans to bring the technology to its Creative Cloud applications like Photoshop at some point in the future.

What do you think of Adobe’s decision to allow the sale of AI-generated imagery at Adobe Stock? Let me know in the comments below.

Image credit: Adobe

