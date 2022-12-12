Ulysses 29 now lets users organize their writings into Projects

Ulysses, the popular Markdown editor and writing app, is getting an important update this week with version 29. The update now lets users organize their writing into Projects with dedicated sections, Keyword Pools, and more. Read on as we detail everything that’s new in Ulysses 29.

What’s new in Ulysses 29

The biggest new feature coming with Ulysses 29 is “Projects.” With this feature, Ulysses lets users focus on the contents of a specific writing project. Each project has dedicated content and extra sections, such as for chapters and research. When you’re working on a project, everything else is hidden in the app.

Projects can have a deadline and also a character goal, and Ulysses will help you remember this. In addition, each project has its own set of keywords and export style.

Projects let you focus on the contents of your writing project, since only your project’s groups are shown in the sidebar.

Projects feature dedicated content and extras sections (e.g. for chapters and research).

Keywords are managed separately for each project.

Projects can be exported with a single click, and each project can have separate settings, such as export style and file format.

The writing goal and deadline for a project are shown prominently in the sidebar.

But besides Projects, Ulysses 29 also brings some other new features and enhancements. For instance, the app now fully supports drag-and-drop and the toolbars and menus have been revamped. Some “annoying” bugs have been fixed with the update, including one that caused the app not to show italic fonts in the editor.

Try the app for free

You can try Ulysses for free on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. However, the app subscription costs $5.99 per month or $39.99 per year.

The app if available for download on the App Store, and you can also learn more about it on the official Ulysses website. It’s worth noting that Ulysses is available as part of the Setapp subscription.

