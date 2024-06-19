These could be the most popular use cases for Apple Intelligence

When unveiling its upcoming AI features at WWDC, Apple demoed a number of ways it will be useful and powerful. But what use cases will Apple Intelligence be most helpful? A new report from CIRP looks to answer that question.

For a refresher, check out our complete guide on what Apple Intelligence will be able to do with new image, language, and writing tools, an overhauled Siri that’s more personal, and more.

To get a better idea of what use cases will be most popular with Apple Intelligence when it launches later this year, CIRP’s new study asked iPhone users what they’re already doing on their devices and what things they’re doing several times a day.

CIRP highlights that not all of the below categories will see a “significant impact” from Apple Intelligence.

However, two of the most popular existing use cases of sending texts and emails could see a notable impact with the new Apple Intelligence language and writing tools. Creating custom emoji with Genmoji could also be a popular use case with texting being a high-volume activity.

Two other likely high-use cases with Apple Intelligence will be an improved Siri for better web browsing and search, along with photo improvements like seamless, smart editing.

What are you most interested in trying out with Apple Intelligence when it arrives later this fall? Share down in the comments!