Venu Sports, the new sports streaming service debuting this fall, has announced its launch pricing. It’s a lot higher than what you pay for Apple TV+ or Netflix, but lower than many alternative sports options.

Venu launches this fall as dedicated streaming hub for sports

Venu Sports is a joint venture between Disney, FOX, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The three companies are essentially pooling their sports rights to offer the single most comprehensive streaming package dedicated to sports.

But that will come at a notable cost: Venu will be available at launch for $42.99 per month.

There will be a 1-week free trial available, after which sports fans will have to fork over a good chunk of their streaming budget each month for Venu.

The level of value offered at $42.99

It’s unfair to compare Venu’s pricing to streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV+, and Disney+ because sports have always commanded a premium price tag.

Currently, sports fans have few options when it comes to streaming all-in-ones. Many sports offer their own standalone offerings. But if you want one service with access to a variety of sports, you need to pay $70+ for services like YouTube TV or Hulu Plus Live TV.

Venu includes access to linear channels, such as ESPN, ABC, FOX, and TNT, but at a lower cost than those other options. However, it’s notably missing CBS and NBC. The former is included with Paramount+, and the latter with Peacock.

Still, a quick browse of the full list of available sports in Venu shows that the service will have a ton of content. It won’t have everything, but there’s a lot here.

The CEO of Venu Sports is Pete Distad, a former Apple TV dealmaker. When the service launches this fall, it will be the first major offering dedicated solely to an all-in-one sports package.

Do you plan to subscribe to Venu Sports? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments.