AirPods Max 2 reportedly coming tomorrow: USB-C, better noise cancellation

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has yet again dropped another late night tweet, stating that Apple will be introducing new models of AirPods Max at the “It’s Glowtime” event tomorrow, marking the first update since the headphones debuted back in December 2020.

According to the reporter, the new AirPods Max will have better noise cancellation, adaptive audio, and switch over to USB-C. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as previously he indicated that there’d be no new AirPods Max models launching at the iPhone keynote, however, things have seemingly changed.

These new AirPods Max will launch alongside the new AirPods 4 models at tomorrow’s event. Updates to AirPods Pro are still not expected at tomorrow’s keynote.

It’s unclear if the colors or any other aspects of the design will be changing at the moment.

Apple introduced AirPods Max at the end of 2020, starting at a $549 price point. The company hasn’t updated the headphones since then, and they’ve remained an old relic in the Apple Store, lacking many features that the newer AirPods Pro have since gained. However, that should no longer be the case tomorrow.

Hopefully, the company also backs down from its absurd $549 starting point for over-ear headphones that don’t do anything too spectacular.

We’ll be covering the Apple Event extensively on 9to5Mac, starting tomorrow morning. The keynote begins at 10am PT/1pm ET, and you can watch it on Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, or on YouTube.

