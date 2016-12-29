9to5Toys Lunch Break: $200 off iMac/MacBook Pro, Transcend JetDrive 256GB $111, Acer 24″ 1080p Monitor $75, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
B&H discounts loads of Apple products: save up to $200 on MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar, iMac, much more (Tax NY only)
Get discounted Transcend memory and storage today only at Amazon: 256GB JetDrive Lite for MacBook Air $111, more
Daily Deals: Acer 24-inch 1080p LED Monitor w/ HDMI $75, SanDisk Ultra 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive $50, more
Apple’s official Leather & Silicone iPhone 7/Plus Cases hit Amazon all-time lows starting from under $30 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $50)
Apple’s iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case drops to its Amazon all-time low: $85 shipped (Reg. $99)
It’s Free Money Time! Grab a $50 iTunes gift card at 15% off: $42.50 with free email delivery, more
Grab some gift cards at up to 20% off: Domino’s, Airbnb, Jiffy Lube, GameStop, more
Get an unlocked iPhone 6 16GB (refurb) for $225 shipped, iPhone 6s for $320 shipped
iOS/Mac Holiday App Sale Roundup: GO Trilogy, Oceanhorn, Bastion, many more
- App Store Free App of the Week: the colorful physics-based Drop Flip puzzler goes free for the holidays (Reg. $2)
- Duet Display is 50% off! Turn your iPad into a secondary screen for your Mac: $10 (Reg. $20)
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Invest in extra storage: Seagate Expansion 4TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive $100 shipped (Reg. $120)
- Prep for tax season with Amazon all-time lows on TurboTax 2016 Mac/PC software from $30
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey iPhone Tripod with Mount $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $11), more
- Games/Apps: Steep gets its first price drop $40, Final Fantasy XV $40, The Division $13, more
- Fandango’s latest Buy One, Get One Free movie ticket offer hit at the perfect time
- End of Year Fashion Clearance Promos – up to 75% off sale items: Nordstrom Rack, more
- Start 2017 with a new Thermos Stainless Steel 16-ounce Travel Tumbler for $18 (Reg. $25)
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Switch up your Apple Watch style w/ 30% off and free shipping on all Clockwork Synergy bands, 2-piece NATO $17 (Reg $25)
Anker discounts its best Lightning cables, power banks & USB chargers: deals start at $6 Prime shipped
Charge your iPhone 7 and listen to wired headphones at the same time w/ Apple’s Lightning dock: $42.50 shipped (Reg. $49)
- Amazon $1 HD Movie Rentals: The Shallows, Hobbit, more
- Download ‘The Call of the Wild’ as a free Kindle eBook
- Free PS Plus Games for January
- Suaoki 60W Solar Panel w/ USB + DC charging ports for $139
- Harman Kardon 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver for $288
- Monitors: Acer 25-inch 1080p w/ HDMI input $120, more
- Nike is offering an extra 25% off all clearance items
- Logitech’s Harmony Remote: $200 (Reg. $250)
- Add 10 movies to your iTunes library for just $10
- Home Depot has a 3-Pack of Defiant 9 LED Flashlights for $6
- Wink Connected Home Hub (V1) for $40 (Reg. up to $60)
- Use Amazon Echo to nab Alexa exclusive deals
- Sennheiser HD598 Headphones: $100 (Reg. $130+)
- yberPower 12-outlet battery back-up system: $95 (Reg. $140)
- iOttie smartphone car mounts down to $13(Reg. $20)
- Pad & Quill offers up to 20% off site-wide
- Sony h.ear Wireless Headphones: $200 (Reg. $350)
- Aukey 30000mAh Portable Charger $40 (Reg. $63)
- Aukey 8-outlet Surge Protector $22, more
- Watch any movie from Amazon Video or Google Play for only $0.99
- LED Desk Lamp w/ USB charger or $23
- Moto 360 2nd Gen. Smart Watch for $200
- Polaroid 10MP Digital Instant Cam: $130 (Reg. $180)
- Get a FREE three month trial of Scribd
- Soma Filtered Water Pitcher from $18
- FREE Starbucks espresso: 10 Days of Cheer event
- Wide Angle Outdoor Solar LED Lights $18, more
- Logitech’s M705 Wireless Mouse: $20 (Reg. $30+)
- NETGEAR ReadyNAS 2-Bay Network Attached Storage: $210
- Buy a $60 Netflix Gift Card and get a free $5 Best Buy Gift Card
- Sabrent Universal Docking Station for $63 shipped (Reg. $90)
- Amazon $20 credit towards its new Music Streaming Service
- Receive free Amazon credit when you buy samples
- Big year-end iTunes movie sale is now live w/ tons of great $5 titles, $0.99 rentals
- The Palm Springs Inflatable 6-Person Hot Tub $300
- 4-pack BR30 65W Dimmable LED Lights Bulb $13, more
- 2-pack Aukey Magnetic Car Mounts for $8, more
- Jones Floor Speakers + 4K A/V Receiver $309, more
- Harman Onyx Mini Wireless Speaker for $70
- Air Hogs Star Wars Quadcopters from $33, more
- TiVo’s BOLT 500GB 4K DVR: $118 (Reg. $200)
- WORX Electric 3-in-1 Blower/Mulcher/Vac $50
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Samsung shows off new high resolution speakers with sleek designs before CES 2017
- Classic gaming fans are getting a brand new 8-bit style Double Dragon title on PS4/Steam
- A Christmas Story comes to life in this LEGO Ideas set that even includes the Leg Lamp
- The Most Wonderful Ornament tracks your USPS packages with notifications right on your tree
- LG makes it easier to ditch your TV with its new ProBeam Laser Projector that features webOS
- Promise Technology Pegasus3 RAID storage w/ Thunderbolt 3 set to hit Apple Store today
- Xbox One’s Elite Controller just gained a whole new level of customization
- The OM Electric Scooter has a fold-flat design that brings 20 miles of range on a single charge