9to5Toys Last Call: Withings Wi-Fi Smart Scale $78, Bose SoundTrue iOS Headphones $90, Warp Shift for iOS free, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Apple’s 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro with Touch Bar drops to $1,850 shipped in both colors (Reg. $1,999)
Save nearly $300 on Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.2GHz/8GB/1TB Fusion: $1,700 (Reg. $1,999)
- Dell’s new 27-inch UltraThin display includes a USB-C hub for MacBook owners
- Castle Raid 2 and its addictive tower defense gameplay is down to $1 on the App Store
- TrackR’s new Tile-esque item locators feature Alexa compatibility
- LG debuts the “most advanced color-enhancing LCD panel tech to date” with its new UHD TVs
- Oculus Rift VR Headset with $150 Best Buy Gift Card for $600 shipped
- LG set to show off its new CordZero Handstick Vacuum at CES
- You can grab a pair of all-weather Bosch InSight Windshield Wipers for $23 Prime shipped
- Get cooking with this T-fal Nonstick Cookware Set for $48 Prime shipped (Reg. $69+)
- Score 50% off any pizza at menu price from Pizza Hut when you order online!
- Green Deals: WORX WG775 24V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower (open-box) for $150, more
Start 2017 with a best-selling Withings Wi-Fi Body Composition Scale from $78 shipped at Amazon
Bose SoundTrue Around-Ear iOS Headphones are on sale for $90 shipped (Reg. $115)
Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones return to holiday pricing at Amazon: $150 shipped (Reg. $200)
App Store Free App of the Week: Warp Shift goes free for the first time (Reg. $3)
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Keep that resolution with this $197 FitDesk 2.0 Desk Exercise Bike with Massage Bar
This Bluetooth 4.0 Receiver adds wireless audio streaming to your existing stereo or car system for just $16 Prime shipped
- Add Vansky’s Mood Lighting Strips to your displays, TVs and more for under $10 Prime shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerCore 20100mAh Battery Pack $30 (Reg. $40+), more
- Games/Apps: Guitar Hero Live (all platforms) from $20, iOS freebies, more
- Philips’ Wakeup Lights provide a gentler alarm to start your morning from $58 shipped
- Protect your home theater or Mac w/ APC’s 11-outlet Surge Protector for $14 (Reg. $20+)
- Logitech’s Harmony 700 Universal Remote supports eight devices: $40 shipped (Orig. $120)
- Smart 4K Ultra HDTVs: LG 60-inch $600 (Reg. $900+), more
- Kindle First eBook freebies for January: Palm Trees in the Snow, Mutual Admiration Society, more
- Get great smartphone sound at a low price w/ ZTE’s Axon 7 Mini for $200 (Reg. $300)
- Fender 150W Studio Monitors $220, Nomad Pod Charger for Apple Watch $20, more
- Pair of all-weather Bosch InSight Windshield Wipers at Amazon today for just $23 Prime shipped
- 6-Quart Hamilton Beach Set ‘n Forget Slow Cooker w/ Temp Probe: $31 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Caseology cases for iPhone 7/Plus, 6s/Plus, Apple Watch and more from just $4 shipped in multiple colors and styles
Prep for tax season with Amazon all-time lows on TurboTax 2016 Mac/PC software from $30
- Samsung Radiant360 R3 Speaker $90 or 2-pack $160
- Mpow Air Vent Car Phone Mount $8 (Reg. $10), more
- Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Smartwatch: $240 (Reg. $330)
- YI 1080p Action Camera bundle for $95 ($120 value)
- Breville Mini Smart Oven is one of the best out there: $100
- Harman Kardon HKTS9 5.1-Ch. Speaker System: $150
- Philips Sonicare Essence Electric Toothbrush $20
- WORX 19-inch 36V Electric Lawn Mower (open-box) for $190
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey iPhone Tripod with Mount $9
- End of Year Fashion Clearance Promos – up to 75% off
- Thermos Stainless Steel 16-ounce Travel Tumbler for $18
- Apple’s Lightning dock: $42.50 shipped (Reg. $49)
- Amazon $1 HD Movie Rentals: The Shallows, Hobbit, more
- Download ‘The Call of the Wild’ as a free Kindle eBook
- Free PS Plus Games for January
- Suaoki 60W Solar Panel w/ USB + DC charging ports for $139
- Anker discounts its best Lightning cables, power banks & USB chargers: deals start at $6
- Harman Kardon 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver for $288
- Monitors: Acer 25-inch 1080p w/ HDMI input $120, more
- Nike is offering an extra 25% off all clearance items
- Logitech’s Harmony Remote: $200 (Reg. $250)
- Add 10 movies to your iTunes library for just $10
- Home Depot has a 3-Pack of Defiant 9 LED Flashlights for $6
- Wink Connected Home Hub (V1) for $40 (Reg. up to $60)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The Alexa-enabled Vobot Clock is the “first alarm of its kind”, set to be unveiled at CES 2017
Upcoming Kanex Apple Watch charging solutions will have you covered at home and on-the-go
- Samsung is set to unveil a new line of curved quantum dot displays at CES 2017
- Samsung shows off new high resolution speakers with sleek designs before CES 2017
- Classic gaming fans are getting a brand new 8-bit style Double Dragon title on PS4/Steam
- A Christmas Story comes to life in this LEGO Ideas set that even includes the Leg Lamp
- The Most Wonderful Ornament tracks your USPS packages with notifications right on your tree
- LG makes it easier to ditch your TV with its new ProBeam Laser Projector that features webOS
- Promise Technology Pegasus3 RAID storage w/ Thunderbolt 3 set to hit Apple Store today