9to5Toys Last Call: Withings Wi-Fi Smart Scale $78, Bose SoundTrue iOS Headphones $90, Warp Shift for iOS free, more

- 5 hours ago

Apple
Apple’s 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro with Touch Bar drops to $1,850 shipped in both colors (Reg. $1,999)

Save nearly $300 on Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.2GHz/8GB/1TB Fusion: $1,700 (Reg. $1,999)

Start 2017 with a best-selling Withings Wi-Fi Body Composition Scale from $78 shipped at Amazon

Bose SoundTrue Around-Ear iOS Headphones are on sale for $90 shipped (Reg. $115)

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones return to holiday pricing at Amazon: $150 shipped (Reg. $200)

App Store Free App of the Week: Warp Shift goes free for the first time (Reg. $3)

Keep that resolution with this $197 FitDesk 2.0 Desk Exercise Bike with Massage Bar

This Bluetooth 4.0 Receiver adds wireless audio streaming to your existing stereo or car system for just $16 Prime shipped

Caseology cases for iPhone 7/Plus, 6s/Plus, Apple Watch and more from just $4 shipped in multiple colors and styles

Prep for tax season with Amazon all-time lows on TurboTax 2016 Mac/PC software from $30

The Alexa-enabled Vobot Clock is the “first alarm of its kind”, set to be unveiled at CES 2017

Upcoming Kanex Apple Watch charging solutions will have you covered at home and on-the-go