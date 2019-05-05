Chance Miller

Email: Chance@9to5mac.com
Today
TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out today with a new report on Apple’s supply chain as it pertains to the 2019 and 2020 iPhones. According to Kuo, the 2019 iPhones will feature “vast changes” in antenna structures due to a shift in suppliers and technology.
Tim Cook attended the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska this weekend. While in Omaha, Cook said that he’s “thrilled” to see Warren Buffett invest in AAPL, while also taking the opportunity to visit with the local Apple store.
Apple is working to streamline the Apple Pay Transit process for users, a new report suggests. Citing evidence found within iOS 12.3 code, the report explains that Apple is working is expanding the availability of the Apple Pay “Express Transit” feature to new card types.
Yesterday
There are a lot of options when it comes to external keyboards for the iPad Pro. Apple makes its own Smart Keyboard, and companies like Zagg and Logitech routinely release sleek options. One of the most beloved makers of iPad Pro keyboards, however, is Brydge. With a MacBook-style aluminum design, there’s a lot to love about the Brydge Pro for the iPad Pro. But how does it compare to Apple’s own Smart Keyboard? Read on to find out.
In this week’s top stories: The truly wireless Powerbeats Pro have a release date, Facebook unveils major changes, the smartphone modem drama continues, and Apple reports its Q2 2019 earnings.
Tim Cook recently sat down with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer to discuss Apple’s commitment to privacy, digital wellbeing, and more. The talk about the iOS Screen Time functionality comes as Apple faces backlash from some third-party developers for removing certain parental control applications from the App Store.
A new study from UK consumer advocacy group “Which?” this weekend claims that Apple overstates the battery life of several iPhone models. According to the report, the iPhone XR’s real-world performance offers the biggest discrepancy compared to Apple’s claims in relation to talk time.
During its earnings call earlier this week, Apple touted the continued growth of Apple Pay and teased support for new apps and transit services this year. Now, the UK government has started accepted Apple Pay for some online payment services.
May 2
Toyota has gradually been expanding its lineup of CarPlay-enabled vehicles, announcing earlier this week that it would be retrofitting the infotainment system to select 2018 models. Now, Toyota has announced the first-ever Prius with CarPlay integration.
Following Apple’s earnings report on Tuesday, several analyst groups have attempted to estimate Apple’s iPhone sales for the quarter. The latest is IHS, which has the most optimistic take we’ve seen so far in regards to iPhones shipments for fiscal Q2 2019.
Google Fi for iOS adds in-app visual voicemail w/ transcripts, playback
Last November, Google’s MVNO dropped the “Project” status and added support for many more phones. Google Fi is available on iPhones, but with limitations that require you to tweak some settings for MMS and no support for voicemail in the native Phone client. An update to the Google Fi app today adds visual voicemail to iOS.
As Facebook continues to negotiate a settlement deal with the Federal Trade Commission over its privacy practices, new reports this week offer additional detail on what that settlement might include. According to the reports, the FTC may require Facebook to create a privacy oversight committee, while the deal will also likely include WhatsApp.
In January, health insurance company Aetna announced a new “Attain” wellness initiative relying on the power of the Apple Watch. That program has officially launched to customers this week, allowing them to earn real world rewards – including a free Apple Watch – in exchange for healthy behavior.
Latest Apple Pay promo takes $15 off 1-800-Flowers orders ahead of Mother’s Day
Ahead of Mother’s Day next weekend, Apple’s weekly Apple Pay promotions have made a return. This time, Apple is offering $15 off at 1-800-Flowers when you shop the “Mother’s Day Collection” and checkout with Apple Pay.
May 1
Over the weekend, a report from The New York Times detailed Apple’s removal of certain parental control applications from the App Store. Shortly thereafter, Apple responded with a press release explaining that the removals weren’t “a matter of competition” but rather “a matter of security.”
Now, one of the applications affected by the crackdown is refuting Apple’s claims.
Apple Music falls to fifth place in latest brand intimacy study, overtaken by Spotify
Apple Music came in at the top in MBLM’s Brand Intimacy survey last year. This time around, however, Apple Music has slipped to number five, being overtaken by Spotify and several others.
Qualcomm today reported its earnings for the second fiscal quarter of 2019, revealing some new details about its surprise settlement with Apple. According to Qualcomm, it will record revenue of between $4.5 billion and $4.7 billion as part of the deal.
Netflix announces improved audio quality for Apple TV 4K users and more
Netflix announced today that it has taken sound quality to “another level” for viewers. With this update, Netflix says that users will get to experience audio quality that is “closer to what creators hear in the studio.”
Apple TV Channels launched in beta last month with support from a limited number of providers. Ahead of the feature’s public launch later this month, Apple TV Channels has today picked up HBO – with a nice added bonus.
April 30
In addition to Apple Watch driving Apple’s Wearables business to new highs, AirPods also continue to do incredibly well for the company. During today’s earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri talked about the growing success of the truly wireless earbuds.