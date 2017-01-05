OtterBox’s modular uniVERSE Case System comes to the iPad Air 2 and iPad Pro

OtterBox today has unveiled that their modular uniVERSE case system, previously only for the iPhone, is now available for the iPad Air 2 and iPad Pro 9.7-inch. Thanks to the iPads larger design, the uniVERSE case will include even more points to connect accessories, and even a removable spine where keyboards may be attached. Today’s announcement also includes over a dozen new accessory partners for the uniVERSE Case System.
We took a look at OtterBox’s uniVERSE Case System for iPhone a few months back. The case is unique as it allows for additional accessories to be added onto the iPhone or iPad, without having to adhere anything permanent, while maintaining a classic OtterBox layer of protection. In his review, Jordan tested the battery module, stereo speaker, a compact tripod/selfie-stick, a Lightning flash drive, and a magnetic car vent mount for iPhone.
Not only is this uniVERSE system coming soon to the iPad, but OtterBox has also grown their partnerships for modular accessories. Here is a small list of the new accessories released at CES 2017 this week from OtterBox:
- Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker – quickly find keys, smartphones and other valuables
- olloclip Lens Set for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus – professional-style lenses to make the best photos and videos even better.
- HANSNAP – multi-adjustable hand strap for easy filming and screen viewing
- Brydge 9.7 Keyboard – maximize the functionality of iPad while providing the productivity of a laptop with this stylish, high-grade aluminum keyboard
- FIRST Healthcare Magnetic Positioning Arm – position tablet in space near workstation for hands-free work
The entire lineup of available module accessories can be found over at OtterBox’s uniVERSE Case System page. The uniVERSE Case System is currently available for the iPhone 6/6s, iPhone 6/6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and soon for the iPad Air 2 and iPad Pro 9.7-inch.
OtterBox’s uniVERSE Case System is available for a multitude of iPhones on the OtterBox site.