OtterBox’s modular uniVERSE Case System comes to the iPad Air 2 and iPad Pro

OtterBox today has unveiled that their modular uniVERSE case system, previously only for the iPhone, is now available for the iPad Air 2 and iPad Pro 9.7-inch. Thanks to the iPads larger design, the uniVERSE case will include even more points to connect accessories, and even a removable spine where keyboards may be attached. Today’s announcement also includes over a dozen new accessory partners for the uniVERSE Case System.

We took a look at OtterBox’s uniVERSE Case System for iPhone a few months back. The case is unique as it allows for additional accessories to be added onto the iPhone or iPad, without having to adhere anything permanent, while maintaining a classic OtterBox layer of protection. In his review, Jordan tested the battery module, stereo speaker, a compact tripod/selfie-stick, a Lightning flash drive, and a magnetic car vent mount for iPhone.

Not only is this uniVERSE system coming soon to the iPad, but OtterBox has also grown their partnerships for modular accessories. Here is a small list of the new accessories released at CES 2017 this week from OtterBox:

Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker – quickly find keys, smartphones and other valuables

olloclip Lens Set for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus – professional-style lenses to make the best photos and videos even better.

HANSNAP – multi-adjustable hand strap for easy filming and screen viewing

Brydge 9.7 Keyboard – maximize the functionality of iPad while providing the productivity of a laptop with this stylish, high-grade aluminum keyboard

FIRST Healthcare Magnetic Positioning Arm – position tablet in space near workstation for hands-free work

OtterBox uniVERSE Case System for the iPad

The entire lineup of available module accessories can be found over at OtterBox’s uniVERSE Case System page. The uniVERSE Case System is currently available for the iPhone 6/6s, iPhone 6/6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and soon for the iPad Air 2 and iPad Pro 9.7-inch.

OtterBox’s uniVERSE Case System is available for a multitude of iPhones on the OtterBox site.