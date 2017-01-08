Apple commemorates 10 year iPhone anniversary, Tim Cook says ‘the best is yet to come’

2017 marks the 10 year anniversary of the iPhone and Apple is getting a head start on the celebrations. 10 years ago from tomorrow, Apple’s Steve Jobs unveiled the first ever iPhone and Apple today has shared a look back at just how revolutionary the device has been.

In a press release, Apple relives the iconic phrase Jobs used when he took the stage at Macworld 2007 in San Francisco, touting the iPhone as “a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone and a breakthrough internet communications device.”

From there, Apple says that the iPhone has continued revolutionizing the smartphone industry with the device, bragging that it has sold over one billion units and spawned new hardware categories such as the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Furthermore, Apple points to the millions of apps that have become essential to people’s daily routine thanks to iPhone and the App Store.

“iPhone is an essential part of our customers’ lives, and today more than ever it is redefining the way we communicate, entertain, work and live,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “iPhone set the standard for mobile computing in its first decade and we are just getting started. The best is yet to come.”

“It is amazing that from the very first iPhone through to today’s newest iPhone 7 Plus, it has remained the gold standard by which all other smartphones are judged. For many of us, iPhone has become the most essential device in our lives and we love it,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “iPhone is how we make voice and FaceTime calls, how we shoot and share Live Photos and 4K videos, how we listen to streaming music, how we use social media, how we play games, how we get directions and find new places, how we pay for things, how we surf the web, do email, manage our contacts and calendars, how we listen to podcasts, watch TV, movies and sports, and how we manage our fitness and health. iPhone has become all of these things and more. And I believe we are just getting started.”

The iPhone’s 10th anniversary is officially tomorrow in terms of announcement, but the device was released on June 29th 2007. 2017 is expected to be a big year for the device, read everything we currently know about it here.