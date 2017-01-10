Apple’s ‘Designed by Apple in California’ hardcover book now available in more countries

After launching Designed by Apple in California back in November, the book celebrating 20 years of Apple product design is available today in more countries including Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Brazil, New Zealand, Ireland, Singapore, and many others. The book is available to purchase now through Apple.com and also through some of its retail stores.

The countries getting access to the book today join Australia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, the UK and the US where the book launched initially late last year. In addition to being available online through Apple.com, the company is also selling it in select retail locations where available.

The hardbound book is available in two sizes— a 10.2 x 12.8-inch edition that sells for $199 US, and a larger 13 x 16.3-inch version that sells for $299 US— and features 450 photographs of Apple products from older Macs to new product lines including iPhone, iPod and Apple Watch. And the book itself was created by Jony Ive and his design team at Apple responsible for many of the products it highlights.

The company released the video below detailing the book’s creation, which it notes is printed on specially milled, custom-dyed paper with silver edges.

With the book appearing to be somewhat of a passion project for Apple and the design team, it’s unclear if it will be a limited release or how long the company plans to produce and sell it directly to customers.

You can buy Designed by Apple in California in the countries listed above through Apple.com and also check for local retail availability.