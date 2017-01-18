9to5Toys Lunch Break: Pioneer CarPlay Display $300, WD 1TB Portable Hard Drive $40, Polaroid mini iPhone printer $102, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Upgrade your ride with CarPlay and Pioneer’s iPhone-connected 6.2-inch display: from $275 shipped (Reg. $400)
Daily Deals: WD My Passport USB 3.0 1TB External Portable Hard Drive $40, Beats EP Over-Ear Headphones $65, more
Print photos from your iOS/Android device on-the-go w/ the mini ZIP Polaroid mobile printer for $102 shipped (Reg. $130)
Grab Apple’s latest 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar in both colors for $1,800 shipped (Reg. $1,999)
Best Buy offers the latest 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air for as little as $975 shipped (Reg. $1,199)
You can get a brand new Apple laptop today for less than $800 shipped: current gen 13-inch MacBook Air $200 off
Save an extra $25 off $100+ at Best Buy w/ Visa Checkout: Powerbeats3 $129, Fitbit Charge 2 $105, more
The Apple Award-winning Smart Alarm Clock for iOS goes free for the very first time (Reg. $2)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Busy Shapes goes free for the very first time (Reg. $3)
Best Console Game Releases in January: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Yakuza 0, Gravity Rush 2, Kingdom Hearts, more
Review: does this Nike+ look-alike Apple Watch Band live up to the hype? Exclusive discount and more inside…
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Improve your home theater: The Bose Solo 15 Series II TV Sound System is on sale at Amazon for $319 shipped (Reg. $380+)
- DJI’s Phantom 4 Quadcopter is on sale as a certified refurb w/ warranty for $735 (Orig. $1,400)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 29W Dual-port USB-C/A Wall Charger $18 Prime shipped, more
- Games/Apps: BADLAND 2 $2, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon $26, iOS freebies, more
- This Philips Norelco Shaver comes w/ a charging stand, pouch, trimmer and more for just $60
- Amazon 1-Day Activewear/Basics Apparel sale: 10-Pack Hanes Socks $10, much more
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Samsung Gear IconX Cord-free Fitness AirPod competitor w/ 4GB internal storage $130 or $105 w/ Visa Checkout (Orig. $200)
Save on Caseology’s latest iPhone 7/6/s/Plus and Galaxy S7 cases w/ these exclusive promo codes, from $7 Prime shipped
Dock, charge and play music from your iPhone: AmazonBasics Lightning Clock Radio for $37.50 Prime shipped (all-time low)
- RAVPower’s Travel Router is ideal for road warriors: $30
- Rubbermaid Folding Laundry Hamper $11
- Office Supplies: 12-Pack Sharpie Markers King Size $8, more
- Canon All-in-One Laser w/ AirPrint $150 (Reg. $210)
- 55-inch 4K OLED Ultra HDTV from LG: $1,499 (Reg. $2,000)
- Play Monopoly Game of Thrones style for just $36 (Reg. $60)
- Console Wars dives into Sega and Nintendo’s battle: $2
- 1-year subscription to Smithsonian Magazine today for $8.50
- Best Buy is offering the BELLA 2.5L Air Fryer down at $50
- Mpow Bluetooth Headphones $19.50, more
- Transcend 128GB JetDrive Card for $55 (Reg. $70)
- Resistance Band Set $20 Prime shipped
- Klipsch ProMedia 2.1-Ch. Speaker System $110
- TaoTronics Handheld Steamer just $15
- PizzaQue Outdoor Oven$112
- 6-pack TaoTronicsLED Light Bulbs $11, more
- Nike’s Last Chance Sale takes at least 50% off
- This Dremel Micro Rotary Tool Kit : $63
- Leatherman Skeletool 7-in-1 Multi-Tool $30
- American Eagle gear under $20: jeans, shoes, tops, more
- This Farberware 2.5L Air Fryer at $39
- Every Charles Dickens novel for free
- Heated shiatsu massager for $36
- WORX 3-in-1 Electric Turbine/Mulcher/Blower for $65, more
- The highly-rated Hamilton Beach 2-Liter Pro Deep Fryer $17
- free $70 gift card for Prime members w/ Chase Credit Card
- Logitech’s Wireless Mac/PC Mouse: $20 Prime shipped
- ‘White Fang’ by Jack London Kindle eBook for free
- A more cost-effective version of the EpiPen
- Anker PowerHousee Outlet-Generator$400 (Reg. $500)
- LEGO City Undercover receives an announcement trailer
- Outdoor Solar Motion Sensing LED Lights $30 (Reg. $40), more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Plezmo is the latest STEM-based kids’ coding kit for iOS and Android on Kickstarter
- Volt V Computer is a beautiful (and pricey) alternative to traditional PCs
- Bragi is finally shipping ‘The Headphone’, its cord-free AirPod competitor after delays
- The carbon fiber GoTube Electric Scooter folds up and weighs just 13-pounds
- Here’s the release date/price for Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, more [Videos]
- The SpeedX Unicorn Road bike has raised nearly $1 million on Kickstarter
- Steadicam’s new Volt gimbal system brings “smooth and shake-free” movements to your iPhone
- Microsoft releases a pair of new Xbox One Wireless Controllers, more
- Check out Japan’s version of the NES Classic transformed into a Game Boy [Video]
- Elago’s new Apple Watch dock turns your wearable into a bedside Macintosh 128K
- MTM Status is an aluminum Apple Watch case with analog dials designed for outdoor types
- Brace yourself vintage Nintendo fans, here is the epic Legend of Zelda Art coffee table book