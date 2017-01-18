9to5Toys Lunch Break: Pioneer CarPlay Display $300, WD 1TB Portable Hard Drive $40, Polaroid mini iPhone printer $102, more

- Jan. 18th 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

pioneer-sph-da120

Upgrade your ride with CarPlay and Pioneer’s iPhone-connected 6.2-inch display: from $275 shipped (Reg. $400)

wd-my-passport-1tb-hdd

Daily Deals: WD My Passport USB 3.0 1TB External Portable Hard Drive $40, Beats EP Over-Ear Headphones $65, more

polaroid-mobile-printer-01

Print photos from your iOS/Android device on-the-go w/ the mini ZIP Polaroid mobile printer for $102 shipped (Reg. $130)

13-inch-macbook-pro-touch-bar

Grab Apple’s latest 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar in both colors for $1,800 shipped (Reg. $1,999)

Best Buy offers the latest 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air for as little as $975 shipped (Reg. $1,199)

You can get a brand new Apple laptop today for less than $800 shipped: current gen 13-inch MacBook Air $200 off

best-buy-visa-checkout-deal

Save an extra $25 off $100+ at Best Buy w/ Visa Checkout: Powerbeats3 $129, Fitbit Charge 2 $105, more

smart-alarm-4

The Apple Award-winning Smart Alarm Clock for iOS goes free for the very first time (Reg. $2)

resident-evil-7-biohazard-sale-01

Best Console Game Releases in January: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Yakuza 0, Gravity Rush 2, Kingdom Hearts, more

nike-band-ouluoqi-9to5toys

Review: does this Nike+ look-alike Apple Watch Band live up to the hype? Exclusive discount and more inside…

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

bose-solo-15-deal

Improve your home theater: The Bose Solo 15 Series II TV Sound System is on sale at Amazon for $319 shipped (Reg. $380+)

  • DJI’s Phantom 4 Quadcopter is on sale as a certified refurb w/ warranty for $735 (Orig. $1,400)
  • Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 29W Dual-port USB-C/A Wall Charger $18 Prime shipped, more
  • Games/Apps: BADLAND 2 $2, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon $26, iOS freebies, more
  • This Philips Norelco Shaver comes w/ a charging stand, pouch, trimmer and more for just $60
  • Amazon 1-Day Activewear/Basics Apparel sale: 10-Pack Hanes Socks $10, much more

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

samsung-gear-iconx-cordfree-fitness-earbuds-with-activity-tracker-3

Samsung Gear IconX Cord-free Fitness AirPod competitor w/ 4GB internal storage $130 or $105 w/ Visa Checkout (Orig. $200)

caseology-iphone-7-6-plus-deals

Save on Caseology’s latest iPhone 7/6/s/Plus and Galaxy S7 cases w/ these exclusive promo codes, from $7 Prime shipped

amazon-lightning-dock-clock-radio-1

Dock, charge and play music from your iPhone: AmazonBasics Lightning Clock Radio for $37.50 Prime shipped (all-time low)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

plezmo

Plezmo is the latest STEM-based kids’ coding kit for iOS and Android on Kickstarter

