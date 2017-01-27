9to5Rewards: Grovemade’s solid wood and leather iPhone cases and dock [Giveaway]

9toRewards is officially out of beta, which means you’ll see a new giveaway as part of the program here every Friday on the main site (and our Twitter, Facebook, etc). Our sister site, 9to5Google (and soon 9to5Toys and Electrek.co) is also now running weekly giveaways.

This week’s giveaway is from Portland-based Grovemade, makers of high-quality wood and leather accessories for your Apple products. They are giving out their wood and leather iPhone cases and walnut iPhone dock.

Our winner will get their choice of iPhone case for 6, 6s/Plus, 7 or 7 Plus and the company’s iPhone dock in maple or walnut ($79). This giveaway is open to readers in United States and Canada (9to5Rewards will often have international giveaways too!).

How to enter?

Everything you need to know for getting involved in the program and earning free gear for participating in the 9to5 Community is here.

And stay tuned to the 9to5Rewards page where you’ll see more giveaway announcements for 9to5Rewards in the future.

As always, we’ll be announcing the winner(s) on 9to5Mac’s Twitter account and the 9to5Rewards page.