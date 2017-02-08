9to5Toys Lunch Break: Fossil Q Smartwatches from $131, Tile Tracker 4-pack $70, Lexar 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive $40, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Fossil is discounting its stylish Q Smartwatches for iOS/Android by 25% (or more!), prices start at $131 shipped

Get the Tile Mate & Slim Combo Pack or Tile Slim 4-pack for $70 shipped (Reg. up to $100), an all time low!

Daily Deals: Lexar 256GB JumpDrive USB 3.0 Flash Drive $40, Belkin NFC Enabled Bluetooth Music Receiver $20more

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro is discounted by $150 at Target, score the Wi-Fi 32GB model for $450 shipped

Target takes $70 off Apple Watch Series 1 as third-party Nike look-alike Sport Bands drop to $6 Prime shipped

Save up to $150 off no-contract iPhones at Boost Mobile: grab an iPhone 7 for just $450 shipped, more

Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac is marked down to $1,110 shipped as a cert. refurb w/ warranty (Orig. $1,499)

9to5Rewards: NES Classic Edition Bundle Giveaway w/ extra controller, Zelda backpack, 2x Mario amiibo & more ($150+ value)

12 superstar Mac apps incl. Launchbar, NotePlan, Command One PRO, more: $13 (and rising! Orig. $387)

Hands-on with Elago’s $15 Macintosh-inspired W3 Apple Watch Stand [Video]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Amazon is offering 20% off select gift cards today including Domino’s and Kripsy Kreme + up to 15% off Airbnb, CVS and more

  • Enhance your living room with the VIZIO Smartcast 45” 5.1-Ch. Slim Sound Bar System for $300
  • Sony’s Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker has been marked down to $35 (Reg. $65+)
  • Brain.fm’s AI-Powered Audio Tracks Will Focus Your Mind: Lifetime Subscriptions $35
  • Smartphone Accessories: Mpow iPhone/Android Mount w/ Suction Cup $10 (Reg. $14), more
  • Games/Apps: Rayman Legends $14, iOS freebies, more
  • Print, scan, and copy in color: Ricoh Wireless Laser All-in-One for $135 (Reg. $190)
  • Samsung Curved 55-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV w/ HDR + 4 HDMI inputs: $1,349 (Reg. $2,000)
  • The New York Times is now offering a digital subscription + Spotify Premium for $5/week
  • Amazon is offering this DEWALT 118-Piece Mechanics Tool Set at its all-time low: $90

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Nomad has launched its Warehouse Clearance Sale, taking 75% off popular accessories: Stand for Apple Watch $10, more

Stock up on Anker accessories up to 40% off: iPhone 7 Clear Case $6, 2-pack Screen Protectors $6, Lightning/USB-C Cables, more

Samsung’s 65-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV is on sale at Best Buy for $900 (Reg. $1,100)

Go big or go home: Sharp’s 65-inch Curved 4K Smart Ultra HDTV is marked down to $1,149 shipped (Reg. $1,500+)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Line-us lets you sketch on real paper with its robotic arm all from your iPhone, iPad and Mac

Renogy reveals new Phoenix Solar Panel Generator Kit wrapped in a compact design

