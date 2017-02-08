9to5Toys Lunch Break: Fossil Q Smartwatches from $131, Tile Tracker 4-pack $70, Lexar 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive $40, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Fossil is discounting its stylish Q Smartwatches for iOS/Android by 25% (or more!), prices start at $131 shipped
Get the Tile Mate & Slim Combo Pack or Tile Slim 4-pack for $70 shipped (Reg. up to $100), an all time low!
Daily Deals: Lexar 256GB JumpDrive USB 3.0 Flash Drive $40, Belkin NFC Enabled Bluetooth Music Receiver $20, more
Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro is discounted by $150 at Target, score the Wi-Fi 32GB model for $450 shipped
Target takes $70 off Apple Watch Series 1 as third-party Nike look-alike Sport Bands drop to $6 Prime shipped
Save up to $150 off no-contract iPhones at Boost Mobile: grab an iPhone 7 for just $450 shipped, more
Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac is marked down to $1,110 shipped as a cert. refurb w/ warranty (Orig. $1,499)
9to5Rewards: NES Classic Edition Bundle Giveaway w/ extra controller, Zelda backpack, 2x Mario amiibo & more ($150+ value)
12 superstar Mac apps incl. Launchbar, NotePlan, Command One PRO, more: $13 (and rising! Orig. $387)
- App Store Free App of the Week: the gorgeous Roofbot puzzler goes free (Reg. $3)
- The twitchy iOS racer Lane Splitter goes free for the first time in years (Reg. $1)
- Secret of Mana goes 50% off: the iOS version of the SNES classic is now just $4 (Reg. $8)
- The colorful puzzler Swapperoo for iOS drops to $1 for the first time in nearly a year (Reg. $3)
Hands-on with Elago’s $15 Macintosh-inspired W3 Apple Watch Stand [Video]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Amazon is offering 20% off select gift cards today including Domino’s and Kripsy Kreme + up to 15% off Airbnb, CVS and more
- Enhance your living room with the VIZIO Smartcast 45” 5.1-Ch. Slim Sound Bar System for $300
- Sony’s Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker has been marked down to $35 (Reg. $65+)
- Brain.fm’s AI-Powered Audio Tracks Will Focus Your Mind: Lifetime Subscriptions $35
- Smartphone Accessories: Mpow iPhone/Android Mount w/ Suction Cup $10 (Reg. $14), more
- Games/Apps: Rayman Legends $14, iOS freebies, more
- Print, scan, and copy in color: Ricoh Wireless Laser All-in-One for $135 (Reg. $190)
- Samsung Curved 55-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV w/ HDR + 4 HDMI inputs: $1,349 (Reg. $2,000)
- The New York Times is now offering a digital subscription + Spotify Premium for $5/week
- Amazon is offering this DEWALT 118-Piece Mechanics Tool Set at its all-time low: $90
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Nomad has launched its Warehouse Clearance Sale, taking 75% off popular accessories: Stand for Apple Watch $10, more
Stock up on Anker accessories up to 40% off: iPhone 7 Clear Case $6, 2-pack Screen Protectors $6, Lightning/USB-C Cables, more
Samsung’s 65-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV is on sale at Best Buy for $900 (Reg. $1,100)
Go big or go home: Sharp’s 65-inch Curved 4K Smart Ultra HDTV is marked down to $1,149 shipped (Reg. $1,500+)
Grab these Luvvitt Cases for $4 Prime shipped (Reg. $10): iPhone 7/6/s/Plus, iPad Pro, more
- Sperry’s Clearance Sale takes up to 75% off
- The Nyko Wireless MiniBoss: $15
- Amazon’s Lightning Dock for $38.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mpow Solar Outdoor LED Light bundles from $16
- Garmin 630 GPS Watch for $200
- Time for $5 Blu-Rays at Amazon!
- PlayStation Digital Ubisoft & Anime Sales
- 64-oz Stanley Classic Vacuum Growler is down to $25
- Vudu offers your choice of five HD movies for $20
- Samsung’s Gear VR 360 High Res Camera for $226
- Nab yourself a Case Logic MacBook Backpack for $18
- Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Bluetooth Headphones $17
- The Thermos Insulated 16-oz Stainless Steel Beverage Bottle: $18
- Cuisinart’s best-selling 15-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set $40
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Jiffy Lube, Lowe’s + many more
- Sony Bluetooth Headphones $68
- Exclusive discount on leather/wood/more Colorware skins
- KMASHI 10000mAh Dual USB Power Bank $9, more
- 8-Pack Sharpies $10, Handheld Label Maker $10, more
- 64GB Moto Z down to $450 (Reg. $600, Tax NY only)
- Free Kindle eBooks: HTML & CSS or Java & Python
- Two months of the Wall Street Journal for just $1
- LEGO Battle on Takodana Building Set $35.50
- 12-pack Philips LED A19 60W Light Bulbs $26.50
- Bonavita 8-Cup Coffee Brewer: $107
- Polk’s 5.1-Ch. Home Theater System is on sale for $130
- Stanley 4-Gallon Stainless Steel Vac is down to $20
- LED Desk Lamp for $16 (Orig. $40)
- Vansky’s flexible LED strips, from $18
- Sony support for external hard drives on PlayStation 4
- Sennheiser HD 461 headphones w/ audio & call controls $40
- Fujitsu rechargeable battery bundle $26 , more
- Aukey 2.4A Dual-USB Wall Charger $6
- LG’s OLED TV 4K 55-inch Smart model for $1,499
- Pad & Quill 20% off all leather/linen iPad gear
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Line-us lets you sketch on real paper with its robotic arm all from your iPhone, iPad and Mac
Renogy reveals new Phoenix Solar Panel Generator Kit wrapped in a compact design
- Amazon’s Alexa is now available on Android devices thanks to the Logitech
- Ping is a GPS-enabled tracker that allows monitoring of all your important gear from an iPhone
- TomTom introduces the Touch Cardio, its new fitness tracker with heart rate monitoring
- Vintage gamers are definitely going to want to check out these epic Art of Atari books
- DACBerry ONE brings analog and digital audio improvements to all Raspberry Pi models
- Rocket League is getting its own amiibo-style race car toys with in-game integration and more
- Growler Chill brings the full bar tap experience to your home with iPhone-control
- Logitech’s new Spotlight Remote brings Apple design-cues to a presentation near you
- Airbus is building an incredible flying electric taxi and we’re freaking out [Video]
- Jollylook is the Polaroid instant camera for vintage-enthusiasts
- This fan-made Mega Man 2.5D game adds a whole new perspective to the Blue Bomber
- Vespa’s creator set to unveil futuristic two-wheeled autonomous rolling backpack
- Raybaby keeps an eye on your baby and even monitors breathing without wires or straps