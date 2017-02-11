This week’s top stories: iPhone 8, BeatsX, Ultra Accessory Connector, iOS 10.3 beta 2, What’s next for Apple Watch & more

In this week’s top stories: iPhone 8 rumors, BeatsX go on sale, an Ultra Accessory Connector for MFi accessories, iOS 10.3 beta 2, what’s next for Apple Watch, and much more.

We kick things off this week with the latest iPhone 8 reports including more on wireless charging capabilities reportedly planned for the next-gen iPhones. That news comes alongside reports indicating there might be a higher price tag attached to this year’s flagship models. Apple releases iOS 10.3 beta 2, and we detail a new Ultra Accessory Connect it is allowing for headphones in its Made-for-iPhone accessory licensing program.

Zac breaks down what’s next for Apple Watch. Apple’s delayed BeatsX wireless earphones go on sale as the first W1-chip enabled earbuds option following AirPods. And we give you a look at Spotty, a free upcoming app that brings Spotify offline playback to Apple Watch in this week’s top video.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Happy Hour Podcast #106 |

This week Zac and Benjamin discuss the launch of BeatsX, Apple’s AirPods alternative, Android Wear 2.0 and how the new smartwatches compare to Apple Watch, iPhone 8 rumors, and new Apple Campus 2 details.

