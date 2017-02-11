This week’s top stories: iPhone 8, BeatsX, Ultra Accessory Connector, iOS 10.3 beta 2, What’s next for Apple Watch & more
In this week’s top stories: iPhone 8 rumors, BeatsX go on sale, an Ultra Accessory Connector for MFi accessories, iOS 10.3 beta 2, what’s next for Apple Watch, and much more.
We kick things off this week with the latest iPhone 8 reports including more on wireless charging capabilities reportedly planned for the next-gen iPhones. That news comes alongside reports indicating there might be a higher price tag attached to this year’s flagship models. Apple releases iOS 10.3 beta 2, and we detail a new Ultra Accessory Connect it is allowing for headphones in its Made-for-iPhone accessory licensing program.
Zac breaks down what’s next for Apple Watch. Apple’s delayed BeatsX wireless earphones go on sale as the first W1-chip enabled earbuds option following AirPods. And we give you a look at Spotty, a free upcoming app that brings Spotify offline playback to Apple Watch in this week’s top video.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone |
- Apple plans new smaller Ultra Accessory Connector (UAC) for Made-for-iPhone accessories
- Growing number of matte black iPhone 7 users report chipped paint on edges…
- KGI: Wireless charging for all three new iPhones, iPhone 8 requires higher cost 3D sensor
- Report: iPhone 8 to feature Lumentum-sourced 3D sensor, launch above $1,000
- Apple rolling out iOS 10.3 beta 2 for iPhone and iPad
- Apple releases iOS 10.3 public beta 2 for iPhone and iPad
- Feature Request: Tidy up the iOS status bar, declutter icons and hide carrier name
Apple Watch | BeatsX
- What’s next for Apple Watch? How sleep tracking, cellular, and an always-on display
- With Apple Watch prices falling and Jawbone’s exit, is there still a market for dedicated fitness trackers?
- BeatsX go on sale Feb 10 at US Apple retail stores & online, two new colors
- Roundup: Early BeatsX reviews note improved isolation compared to AirPods, bass-heavy sound
Mac |
- Hands on first impressions with HP’s ENVY 27, an affordable 4K USB-C display
- macOS 10.12.4 beta code points to expected Kaby Lake MacBook Pro upgrades
Apps |
- New EU rules will remove ‘geoblocking’ so customers can use online subscription services
- Popular apps with 18 million combined downloads in the App Store found vulnerable
- Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day in-app event starts today: double candy, 6 hour lures, more pink Pokémon
- Here’s why people are saying iCloud is secretly storing your ‘deleted’ Safari history
This week’s top videos |
- Meet Spotty, a free upcoming app that brings Spotify offline playback to Apple Watch [Video]
- Review: First Alert’s Onelink Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm, the HomeKit smoke detector [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #106 |
This week Zac and Benjamin discuss the launch of BeatsX, Apple’s AirPods alternative, Android Wear 2.0 and how the new smartwatches compare to Apple Watch, iPhone 8 rumors, and new Apple Campus 2 details.
