9to5Toys Lunch Break: latest 15-inch MacBook Pro $2,179, iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case $85, Logitech MX Master Mouse $60, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s robust 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar + Kensington USB-C Dock: $2,179 shipped ($2,579 value, Tax NY only)
Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case in Black or White: on sale for $85 shipped (Reg. $99)
Logitech’s best-selling MX Master Wireless Mouse returns to its Amazon all-time low at $60 shipped
Verizon announces trade-in program that nets a free iPhone 7/Plus or Google Pixel (and others) for new Unlimited users
Bag a certified refurb Apple iPhone 7 128GB w/ warranty for $600 shipped (Orig. $749)
9to5Rewards: Grado’s Brooklyn-made SR325e Over-Ear Headphones [Giveaway]
Runtastic’s Heart Rate Monitor & Pulse Tracker PRO on iOS is now free for a limited time (Reg. $2)
- Infinity Blade 2 on iOS is available for free today for the first time in over 6 months (Reg. $7)
- LEGO Batman Beyond Gotham for iOS gets its very first price drop: $1 (Reg. $5)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Chameleon Run and its high-paced platforming go free
Valentine’s Day Deal Roundup: Up to 56% off flower arrangements and more
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Daily Deals: SanDisk Ultra 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive $50, Dell 23-inch 1080p LED Monitor $90, more
Put Elago’s adorable W3 Apple Watch Dock on your nightstand for just $12 Prime shipped
- Don’t miss this Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV at $200 off, get it for $500
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Quick Charge 3.0 5-Port USB Charging Station $22
- Games/Apps: Mafia 3 $30, Super Mario Maker (3DS) $30, iOS freebies, more
- Add ‘An Introduction to APIs’ to your Kindle eBook library for free (Reg. $1)
- Fix those pesky Wi-Fi dead zones: NETGEAR’s 802.11ac Extender for $30 (Reg. $40+)
- LG’s Stylo 2 4G 16GB Android Smartphone (no contract, pre-paid): $50 (Reg. $100)
- Grab a refurb VIZIO 38-Inch 2.1 Channel Sound Bar w/ Wireless Sub for $90 (Orig. $160)
- Time to upgrade those kicks! 50% off Skechers casuals/performance for men and women
- The Google Chromecast Ultra 4K Streaming Player is now available for $59 shipped
- DEWALT 20V Starter Kit with 2 Batteries and your choice of 20V saws $260
- There’s nothing quite like baked bread at home: Cuisinart 2-lb Bread Maker for $64
- Dyson’s classic Ball Multi-Floor Upright Vac is on sale for $200 (cert. refurb, Orig. $300)
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Huge savings on the Samsung Gear S2 Classic Smartwatch, get it for $96 shipped (Reg. $200+) from T-Mobile
UE BOOM 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker w/ 15 hour battery life and a waterproof design: $107 shipped (Reg. $145+)
- Sharp 65-inch Curved 4K Smart Ultra HDTV $1,149
- Fossil is discounting its Q Smartwatches by 25%
- Philips Wake-Up Light for $50
- Ringke iPhone 7/6/s/Plus cases $4
- Wink Relay Touchscreen Control Panel for $70
- Amcrest ProHD 1080P Wi-Fi IP Camera for $65
- Green Deals: Koogeek Wi-Fi Smart Plug w/ HomeKit $28
- Google Play Music and YouTube Red free for 4 months
- Sony announces Android TV-powered 4K HDR TVs
- Zelda Breathe of the Wild Hardcover Game Guide
- Double Zipper Ziploc Bags to keep things organized for $3
- GoPro HERO5 with a $60 Amazon Gift Card for $399
- HD movie rentals at Google Play for less than $1
- Frigidaire Wine Cooler Fridge for 30% off: $70
- TaoTronics Metal LED 4-Mode Desk Lamp $22 (Reg. $28)
- Sony announces official price drops on PS4 Slim bundles
- Green Deals: Snow Joe 15-inch 11A Electric Snow Blower $88
- The popular Razor A Kick Scooter for $20.50 (Reg. up to $35)
- Earn a free scoop of Baskin-Robbins’ ice cream this week
- Keurig’s K15 Single Serve Compact K-Cup Coffee Maker $50
- 20% off gift cards: Domino’s, Kripsy Kreme and more
- VIZIO Smartcast 45” 5.1-Ch. Sound Bar for $300
- Brain.fm: Lifetime Subscriptions $35
- Mpow iPhone Mount w/ Suction Cup $10, more
- Ricoh Wireless Laser All-in-One for $135 (Reg. $190)
- Digital subscription + Spotify Premium for $5/week
- Luvvitt Cases iPhone for $4 Prime shipped (Reg. $10)
- Alexa-enabled TP-Link Smart Plug for $35 (Reg. $50)
- Foscam 720P IP Camera + TP-Link Smart Plug for $60
- Sperry’s Clearance Sale takes up to 75% off
- The Nyko Wireless MiniBoss: $15
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Shoot iPhone video like a pro with Fancy the “world’s smallest” stabilizer for smartphones
The Brilliant Smart Home Control System turns any light switch into a touchscreen hub
PlayStation 4 has never looked so elegant: the new TOAST real wood covers
- Bang & Olufsen introduces a new pair of “affordable” wireless headphones, but it’ll still cost you
- The RetroBlox gaming console can play all your old Nintendo, Sega, PlayStation, Atari cartridges
- The Orb outfits your home with Danish-designed, intelligent lighting
- Control your Hue lights, Sonos, iPhone and more with this beautiful wooden remote
- Gameband is an wearable that lets you play Atari classics on its AMOLED display
- Uuni Pro is the wood-burning pizza oven of our dreams, hits Indiegogo with instant success
- Here’s the first trailer for The LEGO NINJAGO Movie coming out later this year [Video]
- Get ready NES fans, a brand new animated Castlevania series will be hitting Netflix this year
- Line-us lets you sketch on real paper with its robotic arm all from your iPhone, iPad and Mac