9to5Toys Lunch Break: latest 15-inch MacBook Pro $2,179, iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case $85, Logitech MX Master Mouse $60, more

- Feb. 13th 2017 9:30 am PT

Apple
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

15-inch-macbook-pro-kensington-dock

 

Apple’s robust 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar + Kensington USB-C Dock: $2,179 shipped ($2,579 value, Tax NY only)

apple-smart-battery-case1

Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case in Black or White: on sale for $85 shipped (Reg. $99)

logitech-mx-master

Logitech’s best-selling MX Master Wireless Mouse returns to its Amazon all-time low at $60 shipped

verizon-unlimited-trade-in-deal

Verizon announces trade-in program that nets a free iPhone 7/Plus or Google Pixel (and others) for new Unlimited users

Bag a certified refurb Apple iPhone 7 128GB w/ warranty for $600 shipped (Orig. $749)

luke-cartwright-grado-sr325e-with-purple-smoke

9to5Rewards: Grado’s Brooklyn-made SR325e Over-Ear Headphones [Giveaway]

runtastic-heart-rate-monitor-1

Runtastic’s Heart Rate Monitor & Pulse Tracker PRO on iOS is now free for a limited time (Reg. $2)

valentines-day-roundup

Valentine’s Day Deal Roundup: Up to 56% off flower arrangements and more

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

sandisk-ultra-256gb-usb-3-0-type-a-flash-drive-e1486994293730

Daily Deals: SanDisk Ultra 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive $50, Dell 23-inch 1080p LED Monitor $90, more

elago-w3-9to5toys

Put Elago’s adorable W3 Apple Watch Dock on your nightstand for just $12 Prime shipped

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

samsung-gear-s2-classic

Huge savings on the Samsung Gear S2 Classic Smartwatch, get it for $96 shipped (Reg. $200+) from T-Mobile

ue-boom-2-phantom

UE BOOM 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker w/ 15 hour battery life and a waterproof design: $107 shipped (Reg. $145+)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

fancy1

Shoot iPhone video like a pro with Fancy the “world’s smallest” stabilizer for smartphones

brilliant-smart-home-alexa

The Brilliant Smart Home Control System turns any light switch into a touchscreen hub

toast-ps4-covers-1

PlayStation 4 has never looked so elegant: the new TOAST real wood covers