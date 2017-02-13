Apple shares second clip for its upcoming Carpool Karaoke spin-off releasing in April

After sharing the first look at the series last night, Apple this evening took the wraps off of its second promo clip for its upcoming Carpool Karaoke. Much like the first clip, this one offers a quick look at some of the guests that will appear on the show…

In the description, Apple says that celebrity pairings will sing their own personal playlists while driving around. The clip also shows the celebrities doing other things such as helicopter rides, drinking at a bar, and more.

Based on the segment that has become a global, viral video sensation on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the new CARPOOL KARAOKE series features 16 celebrity pairings riding along in a car together as they sing tunes from their personal playlists and surprise fans who don’t expect to see big stars belting out tunes one lane over.

The video also offers first look at where Apple’s original content will be viewable in the Apple Music app.

Carpool Karaoke producer Ben Winston joined Apple’s Eddy Cue on stage this evening at the Code Media conference to premiere the clip. Cue announced that the series will premiere this April.

