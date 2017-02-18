Would you buy a new Apple TV if the only upgrade was 4K support? [Poll]

Earlier this week, a report emerged claiming that Apple is developing a new version of its Apple TV with support for 4K. The report noted that the refreshed model could launch as soon as this year. It’s unclear at this point if Apple has plans for any other feature additions to the Apple TV alongside 4K support, though several other things have been rumored.

Would you upgrade your Apple TV if 4K was the only change?

The Apple TV infamously lacks 4K support as-is, despite the ongoing push towards the new technology in the industry. Currently, the Apple TV maxes to at 1080p. With 4K, however, Apple’s set-top box offering would rival other offerings on the market.

With 4K support and subsequent software optimizations, users would be able to take advantage of 4K streaming in apps such as Netflix. Additionally, the launch of a 4K Apple TV would presumably mean that we’d finally be able to purchase 4K content on iTunes, as well.

Apple adopting 4K with the Apple TV and iTunes would give the industry a huge push forward. 4K TV sets are falling in prices and if customers new that their Apple TV supported the standard, they’d be more inclined to upgrade to a new TV set.

Seeing that the Apple TV was originally released over a year ago, however, some users are calling for additional features and enhancements. As we detailed yesterday, a variety of changes are possible, including things like advanced Siri support to better compete with products like Amazon’s Echo, a cable bundle, and more.

One possibility is that Apple is planning a host of new software feature that come to current 1080p Apple TV, while it will also release a new updated 4K model. In this case, all of the new features would be available to users with the 1080p model

Personally, if the only upgrade was 4K support, I would still probably upgrade. I have a 4K TV and the lack of the latest and greatest standard on the Apple TV is an annoyance to say the least. Especially considering that the Apple TV is the central point of my home entertainment setup.

What do you think? Would you upgrade your Apple TV if the only hardware change was 4K support? Let us know in the poll above and down in the comments.