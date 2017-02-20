9to5Toys Lunch Break: 12-inch MacBook 512GB $1,250, iTunes Gift Cards 15% off, Nest Thermostat $212, more

- Feb. 20th 2017 9:32 am PT

Apple
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

12-inch-macbook

Save $349 on Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB at Best Buy, dropping the price down to $1,250 shipped + open-box deals

itunes-gift-card-collection

iTunes gift cards are 15% off at Staples, because who doesn’t love free apps, TV shows and movies?

nest-products-target

Save 15% on all your favorite Nest Products: 3rd Gen. Thermostat $212, Cam $169, more

best-buy-presidents-day-sale

Best Buy President’s Day Sale: $275 off 13-inch MacBook Air, iMac and iPad Pro deals plus 4K UHDTVs and more!

circle-with-disney

9to5Rewards: Circle with Disney lets you monitor kids’ screen time

green-riding-hood-app-of-the-week-free-6

App Store Free App of the Week: the gorgeous Green Riding Hood goes free for the very first time (Reg. $3)

horizon-zero-dawn

The Best Console Game Releases for February: Horizon Zero Dawn, For Honor, and more

haiku-fans-9to5toys-1

Hands-on with Haiku Home’s beautiful L and H Series smart ceiling fans

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

maxresdefault

Daily Deals: Lexar 128GB JumpDrive USB 3.0 Flash Drive $18, Samsung 58-inch 1080p Smart HDTV $450, more

snapchat-specticles

Snapchat Spectacles are now available for purchase in three colors

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

amazon-shipping-1

Amazon has quietly updated its free shipping policy for the better

sony-soundbar-system

Add rich sound to your home: Sony 5.1-Ch. Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer $225 shipped (Reg. $500)

apple-smart-battery-case1

Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case in Black or White: on sale for $85 shipped (Reg. $99)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

story-levitating-clock

The Story Levitating Timepiece is mesmerizing with its iPhone-controlled clock face