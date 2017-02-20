9to5Toys Lunch Break: 12-inch MacBook 512GB $1,250, iTunes Gift Cards 15% off, Nest Thermostat $212, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save $349 on Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB at Best Buy, dropping the price down to $1,250 shipped + open-box deals
iTunes gift cards are 15% off at Staples, because who doesn’t love free apps, TV shows and movies?
Save 15% on all your favorite Nest Products: 3rd Gen. Thermostat $212, Cam $169, more
Best Buy President’s Day Sale: $275 off 13-inch MacBook Air, iMac and iPad Pro deals plus 4K UHDTVs and more!
9to5Rewards: Circle with Disney lets you monitor kids’ screen time
App Store Free App of the Week: the gorgeous Green Riding Hood goes free for the very first time (Reg. $3)
- 2K iOS Game Sale: Civilization Revolution 2 $3, XCOM Enemy Within $3, more
- The entire GO Trilogy on iOS for just $2 today: Hitman, Lara Croft and Deus Ex (Reg. $5+)
- LEGO Batman Beyond Gotham for iOS gets its very first price drop: $1 (Reg. $5)
The Best Console Game Releases for February: Horizon Zero Dawn, For Honor, and more
Hands-on with Haiku Home’s beautiful L and H Series smart ceiling fans
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Daily Deals: Lexar 128GB JumpDrive USB 3.0 Flash Drive $18, Samsung 58-inch 1080p Smart HDTV $450, more
Snapchat Spectacles are now available for purchase in three colors
- Do your ears a favor: Get this VIZIO 38-inch 2-Ch. Sound Bar for $70 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Get yourself a printer that can do both: Brother Wireless Color All-in-One Laser w/ AirPrint $290
- Brother’s All-in-One Laser Printer w/ AirPrint is the perfect tax season companion: $100
- Samsung’s 65-inch Curved 4K Smart Ultra HDTV is now at eBay for $1,099 (Reg. $1,400)
- LG V20 64GB GSM 4G Android Smartphone (unlocked): $500 (Reg. $800), more
- Games/Apps: LEGO Dimensions BOGO 50% off, iOS freebies, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 2.4A Wall Charger with Foldable Plug $5 (Reg. $8), more
- President’s Day Fashion: Save up to 60% at Gap, Banana Republic, J.Crew, more
- Get six classic stories in The Big Book of Berenstain Bears for just $7 (all-time low)
- You can’t turn this down – 100 Must-Have Classical Music Digital MP3s for $1 (Reg. $0.89/ea.)
- Don’t miss out on this essential kitchen tool: Instant Pot Sous Vide Immersion Circulator for $89
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Amazon has quietly updated its free shipping policy for the better
Add rich sound to your home: Sony 5.1-Ch. Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer $225 shipped (Reg. $500)
Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case in Black or White: on sale for $85 shipped (Reg. $99)
- Canon’s latest certified refurb sale
- Apple Watch Milanese Loop band from $6
- Xbox One S Minecraft Bundle $200, more
- 5-pack of Etekcity’s Wireless Remote Control Outlets $21.50
- Kryptonite KryptoLok Series 2 Bike U-Lock $26
- Zelda Breath of the Wild Coffee Table Book Guide
- Get three Dr. Seuss books for the price of two
- Levi’s – get an extra 40% off sitewide
- Aukey 20000mAh Power Bank with Lightning Input $30
- Patagonia takes up to 50% off
- Vacuum Insulated Thermos Beverage Bottle $20
- HP’s 14″ Chromebook 4GB of RAM and a 16GB SSD $211
- LG G5 32GB 4G Android Smartphone (unlocked): $300
- SanDisk 480GB Ultra II Internal Solid State Drive for $108
- Crash Bandicoot comes back to PS4 this summer
- Presidents Day at eBay: Save 20% on Home Goods and more
- One-year subscriptions to Forbes magazine down to $5
- Mpow Bike iPhone/Android mount $10, more
- VUDU 3 HD horror titles for just $15: Bates Motel, more
- Mpow Solar Lights: Owl Spotlight $24 (Reg. $30), more
- Luma Wi-Fi System: 2-pack $249 (Reg. $299)
- Blue Apron Three Meal Bundle $27 (Reg. $60), and more
- 50% off everything at J.Crew Factory
- Architectural Digest w/ digital for just $6 + more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The Story Levitating Timepiece is mesmerizing with its iPhone-controlled clock face
- The popular Simon Memory Game gets a modern day reboot with a VR-inspired headset
- Hasbro jumps into STEM Toys with its upcoming Proto Max iOS and Android-controlled dog
- Canon takes the wraps off the new Rebel T7i DSLR, a 24MP camera that still lacks 4K video
- Caavo is a gorgeous 4K set-top box designed to bring all of your content into one tidy package
- Twelve South’s ParcSlope MacBook/iPad stand gets a matte black makeover, available today
- ‘Neuron’ is a super kid friendly system for building smart gadgets using modular blocks
- Pad & Quill’s new line of full-grain leather men’s wallets are built to last you a decade
- Philips’ latest Moda monitor has a stunning design with ultra-thin bezels
- PixlPlay turns your old iPhone or Android device into a kid-friendly camera
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is getting two expansion packs later this year