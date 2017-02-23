9to5Rewards: CalDigit’s Thunderbolt Station 3 Lite for MacBook Pro [Giveaway]

This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is CalDigit and we’re giving away their brand new TS3 Lite Thunderbolt 3 hub.

CalDigit’s new Thunderbolt 3 hub is designed specifically with 2016 MacBook Pro owners in mind, offering Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C, DisplayPort, USB 3.1 Type-A, USB 3.1 Type-C, Gigabit Ethernet, and Audio In/Out all over a single Thunderbolt 3 cable connected to your MacBook Pro. The CalDigit TS3 Lite hub normally sells for $199.

The CalDigit Thunderbolt™ Station 3 Lite maximizes the potential of Thunderbolt™ 3’s 40G/s throughout to add a plethora of devices to any Mac or PC Thunderbolt™ 3 enabled computer. Featuring dual Thunderbolt™ 3 Type-C ports for daisy-chaining extra Thunderbolt™ 3 devices, the TS3 Lite can fit into any workflow without sacrificing a Thunderbolt™ 3 port.

