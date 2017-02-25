Rare 2002 original iPod prototype with red internal board makes its way to eBay, asking $100K

A rare prototype second-generation iPod Classic has made its way to eBay this weekend. Offered up by user “TheAppleGuru,” the device has a red internal board dated 2002. The neat piece of product is currently listed for a whopping $99,995.

As you can see in the image above, right underneath the Apple logo on the back of the device is “P95 DVT” branding, which is believed to be an internal name for the iPod Classic. Below that is your standard identification information, including a serial number that doesn’t show up in Apple’s serial search.

“Up for sale is an extremely rare iPod. I have never seen another iPod prototype 1st gen like this before. Not only is it in fantastic shape, given it’s age and it being a prototype, but it has a red board inside. As you can see from the photos, the iPod still holds a charge and is fully functional. This is your change to own a piece of history, not just Apple history, but actual history.”

What’s interesting about this prototype is that it carries the model number of the first-generation, “M8541,” but has an internal board dated 2002, the year that the second-generation iPod was released. Additionally, on the back of the device is a 2001 copyright date. So, it seems like this could be some in-between development prototype that Apple was using for testing prior to the release of the second-generation model.

The eBay seller offers a variety of neat Apple prototype technology on their storefront and has sold a variety of stuff in the past. For instance, the seller is currently offering a first-generation iPad prototype and a prototype pair of Apple’s in-ear headphones. The seller has 100% feedback from 960 ratings.

If you want to get your hands on this iPod Classic prototype, it’ll cost you a pretty penny. The device is currently up for $99,995 as a Buy It Now listing. There’s an option to submit your “Best Offer,” so you may be able to get the price down some.

Either way, it’s a pricey but pretty neat piece of Apple history. On top of that, it’s also still functional. What do you think of this device? Let us know your thoughts down in the comment section.

via Sonny Dickson